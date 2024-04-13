Check out the List of Exclusive Cars and Sneakers to be Auctioned by Sotheby's

Sotheby's is a name synonymous with luxury and legacy after hosting auctions of rare art and extravagant products for centuries. With the passage of time, it took a detour into selling cars to collectors as well, and established RM Sotheby’s, which is now set to dazzle enthusiasts with its upcoming "Dare to Dream Collection" of automobiles. While the spotlight typically shines on vintage automobiles like the 1996 Ferrari F50 and the 2015 McLaren P1, the auction house will also throw in a curated selection of sought-after sneakers and sports memorabilia this year.

Image Source: Nike Air Force 1 Low | www.sothebys.com

Among the highlights is a complete deadstock set of Virgil Abloh’s acclaimed Off-White™ x Nike "The Ten" collection. Despite some yellowing, these iconic sneakers are poised to fetch hefty bids. Collectors will also have the chance to bid on the legendary 1972 Nike Waffle Racing "Moon Shoe"—a true gem for sneaker aficionados.

Additional rarities include a fresh pair of Nike SB Dunk Low "Paris," coveted Nike MAGs from 2011 and 2016, and three exclusive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4s.

The "Dare to Dream Collection" will be unveiled for public viewing on in Toronto, Canada, ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada.

Anticipated bids range from $15,000 to $25,000 for the complete Off-White™ x Nike "The Ten" set and an impressive $200,000 to $300,000 for the rare 1972 Nike Waffle Shoe. Notably, both items will be offered without reserve.

Image Source: A Sotheby's auction | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Hradil

Apart from this collection, another item that promises to stand out is the one-of-a-kind 2022 Ford GT, which is inspired by another icon, the Nike Air Jordan 1. This extraordinary supercar, bearing Serial Number N085, is a factory-optioned masterpiece customized using Ford’s Design Kit, featuring a striking "Nadal Red" and "Frozen White" exterior color scheme reminiscent of the original Air Jordan 1 "Chicago" released in 1985.

Fresh off the Canadian delivery line, this rendition of the Ford GT boasts an impressive $90,700 worth of optional equipment and comes with a comprehensive documentation package, including assembly photos, build correspondence, and its original window sticker. With just 165 miles on the odometer, this well-maintained car presents a rare opportunity for collectors to acquire a practically brand-new specimen.

Powered by a 647 hp, twin-turbo, 3.5L EcoBoost V-6 engine, the 2022 Ford GT rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3 seconds and achieves a top speed of 216 mph, delivering unparalleled performance on both road and track. Its cutting-edge design prioritizes aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight construction, featuring innovative flying buttresses that optimize airflow and maximize downforce while enhancing the car’s visual appeal.

With Ford limiting production to just 1,350 units through the 2022 model year, the GT has become a sought-after item, and the version on auction will combine its exclusivity with resonance across generations.

From its bold exterior hues and meticulous detailing to its bespoke interior touches, this custom GT is a testament to the owner’s passion for both automotive engineering and sneaker design, making it a truly unique addition to any discerning collector’s portfolio.

