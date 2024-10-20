Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian

As discovering hidden gems among used items and reselling them online has become a viable side hustle, thrift stores have become a treasure trove. But while seasoned thrifters are looking for iconic designer dresses and rare sneakers, a toddler found something extraordinary out of fascination for quirky stuff. TikToker Tonia Jane (@toniaja23 on TikTok) revealed how her 4-year-old daughter picked out a valuable tea cup along with a saucer that cost just $2.99 at a thrift store. Although Jane didn't think much of it at first, she was shocked to discover its real value on Google.

Representative image of a child filling water| Getty Images | Stock photo

Striking Gold out of Curiosity

In a TikTok video that now has over 4.5 million views, Jane explained that her daughter spotted the eye-catching teacup and fell in love with it. She added that since it looked fancy, she looked up the cup and saucer set on Google and was astonished to find out that the teacup with a matching saucer, was a rare piece with a mid-century design. The set is called an Arzberg Porzellanfabrik Germany 70s Coffee Espresso Cup, which was designed by American industrial designer Gerald Gulotta.

Screenshots from the video of the TikTok user @toniaja23

Born in 1921, Gulotta is a celebrated designer renowned for his expertise in ceramics, glass, and crystal. His collaboration with Arzberg Porzellanfabrik was a historic event that led to the creation of his Chromatics line. The sets produced under the line have gained iconic status among art historians and some have been on display at the Smithsonian as well.

The cup, which Jane's daughter picked out, also belonged to the Arzberg's Chromatics line. According to Newsweek, it is estimated that the cup was manufactured between 1971 and 1973 making it a highly coveted item for collectors today. Such pieces are popular for their bold design and their history along with Gulotta's innovative approach to porcelain.

Screenshots from the video of the TikTok user @toniaja23

Thus, it was no surprise that the cup in Jane's possession was worth much more than $2.99. She found out that another cup, which looked exactly like hers, was listed by a collector on a website for a whopping $404 dollars. It's safe to say that Jane was shocked to see that the cup was 200 times more valuable than what she had paid for it.

Even viewers were surprised to see how a toddler found something so precious. "You should let her pick out a few more items for her new online antique store but let her keep that cup," suggested user @urmomsapplepie9696. "Resale value or not that’s such a cute set that toddler has exquisite taste my dear," @sortofafungi added.

Screenshot from the Reddit comments | TikTok | @heyyyyyitsbritt

Meanwhile, several other viewers shared similar stories of their children making similar discoveries. "same.... my daughter got a Cinderella Castel from good will and when I googled it went from $500 with just the Castel to like $7000 with all the figures and the box... I'm just like do I let her," shared @kincanonkids.need.help.

Screenshot from the Reddit comments | TikTok | @karen_elizabe

"My daughter liked a little mini vase that was an inch tall for $1 that turned out to be a Chinese dollhouse vase from the 1800s and was worth $400," shared another user @tidal.tay.

