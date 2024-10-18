ECONOMY & WORK
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it

He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Cover image source: Stock image of a man eating sandwich | (Photo by Getty Images | Handsome Bob)
People with a passion for food like to get innovative in the kitchen and come up with that one signature dish that they are known for. But how far can one go in their dedication to create the perfect sandwich according to their vision?

Andy George, a YouTuber from Minneapolis who runs the channel "How To Make Everything," spent six months and $1,500 to grow the required ingredients and make a single sandwich from scratch. George went to great lengths and completed 16 steps to source and grow every ingredient for his 'dream sandwich.' But when it came to the taste, his reaction left everyone surprised.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | How To Make Everything

Turning His Culinary Vision Into Reality

Speaking to The Guardian, George revealed that he grew up in the suburbs and didn't know much about farming. Thus it was sheer curiosity that motivated him to conduct the culinary experiment back in 2015. He documented his entire journey on the channel, which unsurprisingly went viral to garner a staggering 6.2 million views so far.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | How To Make Everything
Screenshot from the video | YouTube | How To Make Everything

He shared that the reason he chose to make a sandwich was that he thinks of it as "a complete meal". George admitted that he considered other options, but eventually chose to go with the sandwich as he was really curious about baking bread. Fully committed to the task, George started by growing fresh veggies in his garden. He even collected water from the ocean to make salt all by himself.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | How To Make Everything

He then milked a cow to get ingredients such as butter and cheese, cultivated wheat to grind his flour, pickled his cucumbers, collected honey from hives himself, and baked bread from scratch. He even slaughtered a chicken all by himself and after six months of hard work, George assembled all the ingredients to make his dream sandwich. 

But when the moment of truth arrived and George finally tasted his creation, all he said was, "Not bad."

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | How To Make Everything

Despite his efforts in assembling his "dream" sandwich, George's face at the end suggested that it fell short of expectations. However, as per the video's description, his wasn't a quest to make the best-tasting sandwich. George explained that the motive behind the experiment was to illustrate how difficult it is to make everyday items that people often take for granted.

 

He further told The Guardian that he wanted his viewers to learn about everything that goes into a simple sandwich that they just grab on the go, and appreciate "the invisible side of the society we live in." He admitted that he too was ignorant before and never thought about how something as common as cheese was made. However, when he put everything together he mentally made a connection and started respecting the people who put food on the table even more. A couple of years later, George conducted another experiment to create a sandwich that could be safely preserved for a year.

 

He consulted a microbiologist and used a bunch of different processes, preservatives, and chemicals to finally make an edible sandwich that didn't go bad for a year, but didn't taste so good either.

