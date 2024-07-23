Server had an epic clapback for diner who tipped fake $100 to impress his date

Customer pulls out fake $100 to show off to date, gets served a dose of karma

In America, tippers come in various shapes and forms. While some tip generously, some hate it, and some take weird measures to avoid it. Such was the case with one Redditor’s server friend whose story was shared on r/pettyrevenge. The server received a fake $100 bill disguised as a generous tip. However, the worker knew how to deal with it which left the customer speechless.

In the post, the user explains that the customer in question was a regular at the restaurant. He came in alone and occasionally with friends and was quiet and reserved. More importantly, he never tipped well.

The server never had a problem with the guy until one day when he showed up with a date. “I’ve never seen the woman before, so I assume they were new to dating,” the server thought.

The user explained that the server did not have any problems with the couple and they were sat at a corner table that was close by.

When the server brought the couple their check, the guy generously left a $100 bill as tip. Not only that, the customer even showed off in front of the woman. “As I was coming back to the table the guy says to the woman watch this as he puts down a hundred dollar bill on the table,” the post read.

However, when the server went back and checked the bill, he found out that it was fake. Thus, the customer planned this out only to impress the woman and had no intention of tipping the server.

“It was so frustrating because I needed the money but at the same time I thought it was because I did a great job,” the post mentioned the server saying.

The worker reported the incident to the manager who also thought it was ridiculous. However, he decided to hold on to the fake bill just in case a chance to take revenge presented itself.

And so it did, two weeks later, the same guy showed up with the same woman. The worker’s manager called him over and they decided he should serve them again. “I often joked with my manager about throwing the fake $100 back on the table in front of that woman if he ever came back,” the post read.

Thus, the worker grabbed the fake $100 bill and proceeded to the table. He realized that the man recognized him and appeared nervous. However, the server waited until they asked for the check.

When he brought the check, he placed the fake bill and left it unfolded for the couple to see it was fake.“I looked at the guy and said Hey, not sure if you remember me from last time but I believe you forgot this, just returning it because I believed it was too much,” the server said as per the post. The post explained that while the woman looked confused, the man shamelessly denied of recognizing the fake bill. However, the server savagely replied, “Oh my mistake and laughed and said to the woman have a good night and walked away.”

This left the customer stunned and when the server got back to collect the check, he saw a big $0.00 as gratuity from the man and $50 on the woman’s side.

At the end of the post, the Redditor mentioned that while the server didn’t know what happened with the couple, they never saw them at the restaurant again.

Redditors were amused by the server’s actions and showered him with support. “As someone that has been in the industry for over 2 decades, I love this,” wrote one user, u/its_only___forever.

“My dad always told me that if you want to know how someone will act in a long-term relationship, pay attention to how they treat servers in restaurants,” suggested another user u/tricularia.

For more such interesting stories, follow r/pettyrevenge on Reddit.