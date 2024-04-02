Internet Applauds Manager's Firm Response to Entitled Customer in Viral Video

In a recent viral TikTok video, restaurant manager Kellie (@ambryrae) shared a striking encounter with an entitled customer, highlighting the importance of kindness in customer service. The incident occurred when a regular customer placed a pickup order but realized he was $3 short. Promising to settle the remaining balance during his next visit, the customer expected leniency from the cashier. However, when Kellie, the manager, intervened, she was met with an unexpected attitude.

Despite initial skepticism, Kellie decided to grant the $3 discount, prioritizing long-term customer satisfaction. "Don’t worry about it. It’s $3. I got you. Just make sure you do something nice for somebody else today," she recalled saying to the man.

However, when she attempted to apply the discount, the customer expressed dissatisfaction with the waiting time. Surprised by his complaint, she rescinded the discount, emphasizing that such behavior was unacceptable. The customer, taken aback by Kellie's firm response, left the restaurant in anger.

The incident sparked a debate on social media, with many viewers discussing the irony of the customer's actions. @Miah joked about the irony of the situation, saying, "That’s $3 u don’t have SIR." Another user, @rayvonnagn, found amusement in the outcome, remarking, "And now a staff member got free lunch." "'I don’t HAVE to eat here,' u don’t even have the $3 to do so," added @miso.

@Elle chimed in, saying, "Sir where is your PROOF OF FUNDS." @Carmennicol humorously wrote, "Talked himself right up out of a favor he know he was hungry." @Kash stated, "'I ain’t gotta eat here' as if he could afford to ??" The commentary continued, with users highlighting the absurdity of the situation and emphasizing the importance of gratitude and humility in interactions with service workers.

@MelissaChavez expressed admiration for Kellie's managerial approach, stating, "You’re literally the best kind of manager to have lmaooooooo." Kellie responded with humility, acknowledging her efforts to maintain professionalism despite challenging situations, noting, "I really try to be so nice and professional but ppl see buttons and try to push all of them at the same damn time."

Another user echoed Melissa's sentiment, expressing a desire for similar management in their workplace, commenting, "Love this. Some people forget that we are people too and need to be spoken to with respect! Wish my manager was like this."

However, someone else pointed out a potential ulterior motive behind the customer's behavior, suggesting, "He was scamming he knew the prices and the subtotal and tax price." @Camay injected humor into the conversation, commenting, "Because when I start BLINKING I'm tryna figure out WHO you talking to!" "Right- bc if I ask that out, it’s gonna be laced with a spicy word," responded Kellie.

Kellie's TikTok account has amassed a significant following, thanks to her candid chronicles of working in the food service industry. The particular incident underscores the challenges faced by restaurant workers in navigating customer interactions, highlighting the delicate balance between accommodating patrons and maintaining professional boundaries.

For more such content, you can follow Kellie (@ambryrae) on TikTok.

