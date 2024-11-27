Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius

The creator also made follow-up videos as he contacted the owner and helped him out.

The ability of social media to raise funds or simply garner emotional support for users has made TikTok a hub for some of the most amazing and heartwarming stories on the internet. Recently, a creator/photographer, Jay Hami (@ishootrealestate) went viral for helping out a stranger whom he had never seen. In his video, Hami tricked an officer and saved a stranger from getting a parking ticket. The internet loved the idea and the initiative, which helped the video garner 100 million views.

Screenshots showing Hami saving the car owner from a parking ticket (Image source: TikTok/@js.hami)

Thinking on His Feet and Sharing Love

In his first clip that went viral, Hami could be seen walking across to the street to talk to an officer who was about to write a ticket for an old Mercedes parked in the street. Hami ran over right in time, gesturing that it was his car and he was going to move it. The officer said "Just on time," before walking away.

Hami then lingered around the car till the officer left the vicinity. However, the owner didn't show up and Hami didn't get to meet the stranger he just helped.

Nevertheless, Hami was pleased to do a good deed for the day and he "felt really happy," he told Newsweek. Hami shared that he had just moved his car for street sweeping at the time, and while walking back to his apartment, he saw that a car was about to get a ticket for not moving.

"I knew it would affect the owner if they got one, so I rushed to the ticket officer and told him that it was my car, and he moved on to the next cars," he told the news outlet. According to the New York City Department of Finance, cars that come in the way of street cleaning could get a ticket for $40 to $65.

Penalty notice on car windscreen (Image source: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

At the time of writing, the video has amassed 99.9 million views and millions of likes as well. Several users in the comments lauded the creator for his efforts and quick thinking.

Screenshot of a comment prasing Hami (Image source: TikTok/@js.hami)

The creator went on to share a series of follow-up videos sharing the owner's POV as well. In his first follow-up, Hami walked back to the street only to find the car still parked at the same spot. As he walked around it, he saw that the car was missing a tire, which explained why it could not be moved. Hami left a note on the car's windshield with his contact info, so that the owner could reach out to him for help.

In a third follow-up clip, Hami finally revealed who the car's owner was as he met him at the very same spot. In the video, he talked to the owner and showed him the viral clip of himself saving the car from getting a parking ticket. The owner who was amazed by the popularity of the video, thanked the creator. Hami then went on to give him $300 to help him out with the car and life.

The owner of the car gracefully thanked the creator and told him he would do anything to help the creator out, whenever he needed him. The car owner also did a shoutout for Hami, asking his viewers to keep following him.

For more updates and entertaining videos, follow Jay Hami (@ishootrealestate) on TikTok.