Kentucky Woman’s $90,000 Lottery Win Prompts Her to Quit Her Job; ‘God Made a Way'

Imagine winning a life-changing amount of money from a simple scratch-off ticket. That's precisely what happened to Reshawn Toliver, a Kentucky woman who decided to quit her job after winning a $90,000 lottery prize, per USA Today. Toliver's stroke of luck came when she purchased a $5 Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off ticket from a local gas station in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

Little did she know, this ticket would change her life forever. As she scratched off the tickets at home, Toliver initially thought the fifth one was just another $5 win, despite revealing three "7" symbols.

"I figured it was going to be another $5 win," Toliver said. But fate had a different plan for Toliver. Much to her disbelief, the seemingly ordinary ticket turned out to be the $90,000 top prize. "I screamed! I’ve never hollered that loud before," Toliver exclaimed, overwhelmed with joy.

Toliver's jubilant screams caught the attention of her boyfriend and son, who rushed to her side to ensure everything was alright. Toliver couldn't contain her emotions, laughing and screaming in disbelief at her incredible stroke of luck. Her win came from matching three of the number 7 symbols on the second game of the scratch-off ticket, earning her the coveted top prize. On March 4th, Toliver made her way to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, ultimately receiving $64,800 after taxes.

But perhaps even more remarkable than her win is Toliver's decision to quit her job. Tired of her current employment situation and yearning for something new, Toliver saw her lottery win as an opportunity for change. "I was unhappy with my job, and God made a way," Toliver shared. "I felt bad leaving, but I’m relieved to be able to quit my job." While many lottery winners opt to use their winnings for travel, paying off debts, or saving for the future, Toliver's choice to quit her job showcases the profound impact a lottery win can have on one's life.

The Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off game from which Toliver won, offers overall odds of winning at 1 in 3.65, according to the Kentucky Lottery. The odds of winning the top prize of $90,000 vary based on the number of tickets sold.

In a similar incident that unfolded recently, a truck driver from Newcastle, England, made a life-changing decision after learning of his and his wife's remarkable stroke of luck, per Entrepreneur. Tony and Christine Hedley were elated to discover that they had both won $210,000 each in the People's Postcode Lottery. Mr. Hedley, 68, received the life-altering news while on the job, pulling over his truck to take a momentous phone call. Following the call, he promptly contacted his employer, declaring his decision to retire immediately. This abrupt announcement marked the end of Mr. Hedley's impressive 42-year career as a lorry driver.

With retirement now on the horizon, the couple has exciting plans for their newfound wealth. They intend to use the money to renovate their bathroom and garden, as well as indulge in a well-deserved holiday to Pitlochry, Scotland, come August. Reflecting on his long years of hard work, Mr. Hedley expressed his desire for a well-earned break, stating, "I've been working all my life and I think it's time I had a break." For Mrs. Hedley, 65, a teaching assistant, the overwhelming emotions of the win were palpable. Recalling the moment she received the winning envelope, she tearfully admitted, "When I pulled the ticket out, I couldn't believe it, I just cried."

The magnitude of their unexpected windfall continues to astound the couple. "It's still unbelievable, I wake up in the morning and think, 'Did I dream that?'" Mrs. Hedley confessed. Beyond their aspirations, the generous pair plans to extend their support to their two children, four grandchildren, and a soon-to-arrive great-grandchild.

