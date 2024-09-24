ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005

The video titled "Me at the Zoo" was posted on April 23, 2005, a month before YouTube's official launch. 
PUBLISHED 54 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: YouTube I @Jawed Karim
Cover Image Source: YouTube I @Jawed Karim

What started as a video-sharing website in 2005 has now now become a popular platform for content creators to earn money. With over 2 billion monthly active users, YouTube has made thousands of creators rich. While the view count keeps ticking, it is natural for people to wonder how much the first video on YouTube would have made. The video titled "Me at the Zoo" was shared by one of the founders of the platform, nearly two decades ago. 

 

Software engineer Jawed Karim shared a grainy, 19-second clip that became the first YouTube video on April 23, 2005, a month before YouTube's official launch. 

Karim was one of the co-founders of the platform. The video was shot by the 25-year-old entrepreneur at the time at the San Diego Zoo. In the clip, he stands in front of an elephant exhibit, describing the animals. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jawed Karim (@jawedkarim.official)

 

"All right, so here we are in front of the elephants," Karim says in the video which has now been broken down into sections “Intro,” “The cool thing,” and “End." He goes on to talk about their long trunks and how cool they look before ending the short clip. 

Screenshot from the YouTube video | YouTube | Jawed Karim
Screenshot from the YouTube video | YouTube | Jawed Karim

At the time of posting, YouTube had about 30,000 visitors per day, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. By its official launch, the number went up to two million video views daily. Today, over its 19 years of running, the video has gained a staggering 334 million views.

 

Despite never uploading again, Karim's channel has also gained 4.7 million subscribers. Furthermore, YouTube today is the most visited website in the world after its parent company Google. This means the video must have made tons of cash. 

The main source of income for creators is ad revenue which they get from YouTube's revenue sharing program. However, when Karim's video was posted, there was no such thing.

Representative image by Freepik
Representative image by Freepik

However, through some speculation and calculation, an estimate can be found. According to IFTTT, a video's earnings depend on several factors like the type of ads featured, viewers' location, advertiser's budget, and more. However, the report estimates that creators on average earn $0.01 to $0.03 per view. 

 

Taking the average of that estimate, which is $0.02, Karim's video could have potentially earned about a whopping, $66,80,000. However, the true amount can never be known. 

While Karim may or may not have made money from his video, he definitely pocketed millions in a more traditional way. 

About a year after its launch, co-founders Karim, Steve Chen, and Chad Hurley sold YouTube to Google for $1.65 billion. The sale shattered records and set a precedent for online startups. 

 

While Karim did not have a title or salary at YouTube at the time, he was still part of the company's founding team. Thus, he walked away with a sizeable slice of $64 million in shares, which would today be worth at least over $180 million.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
NEWS
First ever video uploaded on YouTube has raked in a staggering amount of money since 2005
The video titled "Me at the Zoo" was posted on April 23, 2005, a month before YouTube's official launch. 
54 minutes ago
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
NEWS
Man lives an entire year without spending a single penny after coming up with a genius idea
Mark Boyle said he would choose this life over the other, any day.
4 hours ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
14 hours ago
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
1 day ago
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
NEWS
License plate with unique number sells for a price higher than an apartment in New York City
The auction house previously held the record for selling the number "1" license plate for $14.2 million in 2008.
1 day ago
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
NEWS
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
1 day ago
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
NEWS
Could Blockbuster be making a comeback? 90s kids speculate the return of video rental era
Is Blockbuster coming back? The defunct video-rental giant has been closed for a decade. The Blockbuster website is back online. Let's investigate.
1 day ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
1 day ago
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune
An art expert estimated that Harrison can make more money if he tore the book apart and sold each of the illustrations separately.
2 days ago
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
NEWS
Someone calculated how much Owen Wilson got paid for saying ‘wow’ in movies and it's staggering
The post further claimed that the actor said his catchphrase "Wow" 102 times in those movies.
2 days ago
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
COSTCO
Costco customer returned $1,400 playground set from 2008 simply because his 'kids grew up'
The worker recounts that there was a 16-17-year-old pushing the cart who might have been one of his kids.
2 days ago
Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy
NEWS
Billionaire Taylor Swift has a real estate portfolio that's just as impressive as her musical legacy
Taylor Swift entered the real estate market at age 19. Since then, she’s purchased multiple homes around the nation. Here’s how many houses she owns today.
2 days ago
Broke heiress can't access $12 million fortune because she refuses her dad's only condition to get a job
NEWS
Broke heiress can't access $12 million fortune because she refuses her dad's only condition to get a job
"I have called myself a broke millionaire because I am broke constantly and can’t do anything about it."
3 days ago
The 11 weirdest celebrity items sold at auction from Robert Downey Jr.'s gum to Elvis Presley's hair
NEWS
The 11 weirdest celebrity items sold at auction from Robert Downey Jr.'s gum to Elvis Presley's hair
Some of the weirdest celebrity items auctioned off have been pretty gross, including hair and nail samples. Here's a look at some of the weirdest.
3 days ago
A rich customer 'disrespected' his waitress. Then, then chef came to her rescue with a savage response
NEWS
A rich customer 'disrespected' his waitress. Then, then chef came to her rescue with a savage response
The boss explained that he was making a bid to "call out rich people who think they can treat people like crap."
3 days ago
Man stumbles upon stash of money in a sketchy bag but people urge him to leave it alone
NEWS
Man stumbles upon stash of money in a sketchy bag but people urge him to leave it alone
The viewers warned him that it was 'paper route money' and 'they will find him'.
3 days ago
New Jersey man doing home renovation finds rare $2,000 cash from 1930s under his porch
NEWS
New Jersey man doing home renovation finds rare $2,000 cash from 1930s under his porch
Gilson was in the process of making renovations on his home on Andrews Avenue when he spotted what looked like some rubbish under the porch.
4 days ago
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he plays along and wins hearts
COSTCO
Adorable sisters mistake Costco cashier for Maui from 'Moana'— he plays along and wins hearts
The girls couldn't hold their excitement and shouted, "That's Maui!". He also started singing Maui's signature catchphrase, "Chee-hoo!"
4 days ago
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the pop star's response took everyone by surprise
NEWS
Waitress fails to recognize Katy Perry at cafe. Then, the pop star's response took everyone by surprise
The Aussie waitress, shared her experience of serving the global star with “Sunrise”.
4 days ago
Grant Cardone, who is worth $600 million, is unimpressed as Logan Paul brags about his bank balance
NEWS
Grant Cardone, who is worth $600 million, is unimpressed as Logan Paul brags about his bank balance
The 64-year-old real estate mogul said that one should "only buy things that produce cash flow that can't be disrupted".
5 days ago