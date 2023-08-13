Magnus Carlsen's prodigious talent captured global attention at an early age, helping him shine bright in the history of chess. Born on November 30, 1990, Carlsen's journey from solving jigsaw puzzles to becoming a four-time World Chess Champion is a saga of brilliance and strategic excellence. Beyond the chessboard, Carlsen's financial moves that helped him achieve a $25 million net worth are equally impressive. Using his strategic prowess beyond 64 squares, Carlsen co-founded an app and is a sought-after brand ambassador, as per EssentiallySports.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Also Read: Tommy Fury Blends Boxing and Reality TV to Punch up His Net Worth

Carlsen's meteoric rise in chess started at the tender age of 10 years when he astounded enthusiasts by drawing against none other than the legendary Garry Kasparov. This early encounter made the world recognize Carlsen's prodigious talent, he reached the third round of the Chess World Cup at 15, setting the tone for his future dominance. His aggressive style, strategic unpredictability, and diverse openings have helped Carlsen carve a unique place in chess history.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dan Kitwood

The turning point arrived in 2013 when Carlsen defeated Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand to clinch the World Chess Championship, making him the second-youngest world champion, reports Market Realist. This victory marked the beginning of an unprecedented reign, with Carlsen securing four World Championship titles to date. The world chess champion made headlines by exiting the Sinquefield Cup after accusing lower-ranked rival Hans Niemann of cheating, after being defeated.

Also Read: Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth Plummeted but He Is on the Rise; All We Know

Also Read: Humming and Strumming All the Way to $80 Million: A Look Into Jason Aldean's Career, Wealth

He co-founded an app, Play Magnus AS, available on both Android and iOS platforms. Play Magnus is valued at $100 million. This venture contributes significantly to his financial standing, alongside tournament winnings and YouTube channels.

Endorsement deals further augmented Carlsen's earnings by an estimated $4 million annually according to CA Knowledge. Notably, he signed a groundbreaking deal with Unibet and partnered with prominent brands such as Simonsen Vogt Wigg, Arctic Securities, Mastercard, Skilling, and instaforex. His combined financial endeavors have solidified his status as one of the wealthiest chess players in history.

With an IQ surpassing 190, Carlsen exemplifies intellectual prowess and has an unparalleled chess rating of 2882 as the highest-rated player ever. Furthermore, his victory in the Rapid and Blitz Chess Championship in 2014 underscores his supremacy across various formats.

Carlsen's influence is equally pronounced off the board, earning him a place among Cosmopolitan's 'Sexiest Men of 2013.' Carlsen is also passionate about soccer, and his favorite club is Real Madrid. He demonstrated his sporting acumen by securing the top spot in the Premier League's fantasy game in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnus Carlsen (@magnus_carlsen)

Behind the chess genius lies a multifaceted individual. His dedication to chess has never deterred his love for soccer, which he plays regularly, and this showcases his well-rounded personality.

While specifics about Carlsen's real estate holdings are limited, his financial prowess undoubtedly affords him an opulent lifestyle. His achievements, endorsements, and investments have likely granted him access to an array of luxurious properties befitting a world champion.

More from MARKETREALIST

Angelina Jolie Keeps Us Mesmerized With Her Acting and a $130 Million Net Worth

Justin Beiber Just Added $200M to His Kitty: Here's His Actual Net Worth