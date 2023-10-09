Name Anna Sorokin Net Worth $50,000 Sources of Income Fraudulent activities Gender Female Date of Birth January 23, 1991 Age 23 years old Nationality Russian Profession Con artist

Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, gained notoriety as a con artist and convicted fraudster who posed as a wealthy heiress to infiltrate the elite social circles of New York City, and now has a $50,000 net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her fraudulent activities included elaborate schemes to defraud banks, hotels, and individuals by pretending to be a wealthy heiress, relying on deception to gain access to exclusive events and a lavish lifestyle. Netflix also paid Sorokin for her life rights and consultancy for the series "Inventing Anna."

Anna Delvey poses near grafitti on the way to her parole meeting | Getty Images | Alexi Rosenfeld

What are Anna Delvey's sources of income?

Delvey's fraudulent activities generated her illicit income, but her scheme ultimately unraveled when she ran out of money due to her extravagant spending. Anna Delvey conceived the Anna Delvey Foundation, a private members' club and art foundation, as part of her elaborate scheme to infiltrate New York City's elite social scene. But this venture was fraudulent and never materialized.

In 2019, Delvey was convicted of multiple counts of grand larceny and sentenced to four to twelve years in state prison. She was also ordered to pay restitution to her victims. After serving over two years of her sentence, she was released on parole in 2021 but was later taken into custody by ICE agents for overstaying her visa. In late 2022, she was granted bail and placed on house arrest. Delvey's total assets acquired through fraudulent activities included luxury clothing, and were seized to repay her victims.

Anna Delvey's personal life was shrouded in deception as she fabricated her identity to fit into New York City's high society. Her true background was in Germany, where she attended art school briefly before her scheme in the United States. Her family's financial struggles in Germany played no role in her fraudulent activities.

Anna Sorokin, famously known as Anna Delvey, has been portrayed in various forms of media, each offering a unique perspective on her audacious life of deception. Her story first gained prominence through Rachel Williams' book "My Friend Anna," which provided an intimate account of their experiences together. Sorokin's intricate web of deceit was further exposed in episodes of television shows like "American Greed," "Generation Hustle," and "20/20," shedding light on the extent of her financial schemes. However, the pinnacle of her media exposure came with the 2022 Netflix miniseries "Inventing Anna," created by Shonda Rhimes, where actress Julia Garner brought Sorokin's character to life, earning critical acclaim for her performance. In addition to these portrayals, Sorokin herself signed a deal for a reality television series that delves into her post-prison life, offering viewers yet another perspective on the infamous con artist.

What is Anna Delvey's current legal status?

Anna Delvey was granted bail and released from prison to be put on house arrest in late 2022, on the conditions that she had to post $10,000 bail.

Did Anna Delvey profit from her fraudulent activities?

Delvey profited from her fraudulent activities by living a lavish lifestyle, but she ultimately faced legal consequences.

What is Anna Delvey doing now?

Anna Delvey remains currently under house arrest in her East Village apartment.

