PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the video showing the Costco Carwash and Representative image of a Costco Store front (Image source: Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein and TikTok/@allisonetv)
When people think of Costco, the first things that come to mind are great deals and free samples, along with a generous return policy. What people don't associate with the retailer, is a car wash. While the members-only retailer offers a variety of products and services, the company has taken a detour into a new market. After retail, gas, and automotive services, Costco has now opened Car Wash facilities in multiple locations, and drivers such as Allison (@allisonetv on TikTok) are already raving about the service.

Unsplash | Photo by Marcus Reubenstein
In a video with nearly a million views, Allison who recently discovered the service shared a clip showing how busy the car wash was. The video from San Juan Capistrano, California showed how the service was. “What are all these cars waiting for, you ask?” the creator said in the video. She then went on to reveal that it was “A Costco car wash!” According to the creator, the service was changing the game by offering cheap washes in typical Costco style. “Costco changing the game with a car wash," the overlay text in the video read, and the caption explained that a single wash costs only $7.99 at the service. 

Screenshots showing Costco's Carwash (Image source: TikTok/@allisonetv)
While the driver provided proof, some users had a hard time believing that it was a real thing.  "Where??!? 😭" @snanc80 asked in the comments. According to Costco's website, the company's car wash is indeed real and priced at just $7.99. Apart from California, the service is available in multiple Costco locations, across Washington, Arizona, Idaho, and Tennessee.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Costco (@costco)

 

Furthermore, the website says that Costco carwash locations are open every day of the week and each carwash includes an exterior wash and wax, tire shine, wheel cleaner, undercarriage wash with rust inhibitors, and a spot-free rinse. Not just that, the company says that it utilizes Envirosoft foam brushes and a newly added ceramic protective coating. While the service is cheaper than typical automatic car washes that generally cost about $10-$16, viewers had mixed feelings about the service.

Some of them turned out to be fans of the carwash, praising how cheap, convenient, and effective it was. "I’m sorry, but they’ve always had one. It’s definitely a steal 😄🤗," user @brwngrl11 commented. Even in a Reddit post, drivers shared rave reviews of the carwash. "The pull-through car washes around me are more expensive. There was one that was cheaper for the most basic wash ($5), but they merged, rebranded, and doubled their prices. But for what you get, the $7.99 Costco wash was a better value; you’d pay more at other car washes to get the same extras. The only things Costco lacks are vacuums and towels to dry off the spots the blower misses," @hawaiian717 wrote on the unofficial forum of the retailer.

Costco Seattle has a CARWASH
byu/chardemon inCostco

 

However, many complained that the service wasn't up to the mark as it was not contactless. Some claimed that the carwash damages the paint of vehicles. “If you own an expensive car or a new car please don’t do this it will ruin your paint it will cost way more to fix later,” @m3_neelo claimed under Allison's video. 

@allisonetv And it’s only $7.99 😳 #costco#costcodeals#carwash#tiktok#viral#foryou#fyp#costcofinds#costcotiktok ♬ Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

 

“It’s $7.99 to scratch your car, and $1,200 to paint correct it since it’s not a touchless wash,” @str8eckods added.

For more updates and videos, follow @allisonetv on TikTok.

