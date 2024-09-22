Pawn Stars guest who had a 'pristine' sketchbook finds out it’s from an iconic artist and worth a fortune

An art expert estimated that Harrison can make more money if he tore the book apart and sold each of the illustrations separately.

History Channel's "Pawn Stars" is famous for uncovering some of the most rare and precious artifacts from around the world. People who have brought in precious guitars, lamps, coins, and much more left with shocking amounts. In one of the episodes, a man approached the host, Richard Harrison, with a book of six original etchings from Pablo Picasso. While Harrison was impressed, his experts put him in a major dilemma over what to do with the book.

Portrait of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso | Getty Images | Photo by Sanford Roth

The book was an edition of the ancient Greek comedy "Lysistrata," published by 'deluxe publication' in 1934. The owner said it was released by The Limited Editions Club which combined famous works of literature with renowned artists. He further mentioned that only 1500 copies were circulated and insisted that it was "one of the most famous illustrated books in the 20th century."

Screenshot from the YouTube video | YouTube | History/ Pawn Stars

While the owner asked for $5,000 for the book, Harrison didn't seem too enthusiastic. He asked if the illustrations were published anywhere else and the value of Picasso's signature at the end of the book.

As per the show's standard practice, Harrison consults the experts. He consulted art expert Chad, who described the book as a "dealer special" due to its significance in the art world. According to The Sun, the expert claimed that "Lysistrata" is considered one of Picasso's finest illustrated works and the etchings were the only American printing Picasso ever did.

Screenshot from the YouTube video | YouTube | History/ Pawn Stars

However, he estimated that he can make more money if Harrison tore the book apart and sold each of the illustrations separately. He estimated that the total value of the illustrations could be around $9,500 to $12,500.

After Chad, Harrison called in another expert to get a second opinion. Rebecca, who specializes in rare books, also recognized the importance of 20th-century artwork. She noted that the book was fairly intact and in 'pristine condition' which added to its value. When Harrison told her that the art guy suggested he cut it up and sell the illustrations individually, Rebecca seemed to be appalled.

Screenshot from the YouTube video | YouTube | History/ Pawn Stars

She was adamant that keeping the book intact would be the best thing to do to preserve the historical artifact. She said it would be a shame to destroy such an important piece given its pristine condition. She even suggested that if Harrison chose to cut the pages out, it would be her last appearance on the show. "I would come for him," she joked. Coming to the value, Rebecca estimated that the book could go for $10,000 as it is, which was close to the art expert's valuation.

In the end, Harrison agrees to buy the book with the intention to keep it intact. "So, $5,000? You got a deal," he says to the seller. However, the owner realized that the book was much more than what he had initially estimated, and urged Harrison to bump up the price. He then demands $6,000 for the book, to which Harrison agrees, calling it a fair price.

