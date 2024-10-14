ECONOMY & WORK
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune

Although the auction house did not reveal if an expert was consulted, the painting did trigger a bidding war.
UPDATED 55 MINUTES AGO
Valuable artworks are usually found at museums and art galleries, but sometimes they might be tucked away in basements and attics without anyone ever realizing how much they are worth. A similar rare portrait found in the attic of a private estate in Camden by auctioneer Kaja Veilleux recently fetched a whopping $1.4 million at an auction held in Maine. The 17th-century painting was made by none other than the Dutch artist Rembrandt, according to Fortune. 

Portrait of Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, Dutch painter | Getty Images | stock photo
Portrait of Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn, Dutch painter | Getty Images | stock photo

A Long Lost Treasure

“On house calls, we often go in blind, not knowing what we’ll find,” Veilleux said in a statement. The art appraiser added that the property was filled with wonderful pieces as well and the remarkable portrait was kept in the attic, hidden in a stack of paintings. The portrait of a young girl wearing a black dress with a white collar and a cap was found in remarkable condition. 

Screenshot from a video | YouTube | @NEWS CENTER Maine
Screenshot from a video | YouTube | @NEWS CENTER Maine

He discovered that the painting was named “Portrait of a Girl,” and it had a label on the back mentioning that it was done by Dutch artist Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn. Born in 1606, Rembrandt was a prolific artist who focused on a variety of subjects, from portraits to historical and biblical scenes.

The Abduction of Europa by Rembrandt van Rijn | Getty Images | Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis
The Abduction of Europa by Rembrandt van Rijn | Getty Images | Photo by VCG Wilson/Corbis

The “Portrait of a Girl” was painted on a classic oak panel and placed in a hand-carved gold Dutch frame, further indicating that it was from the iconic artist. 

 

Unattributed but Valuable

Very little is known about the portrait, in Rembrandt's records. While the auction house told CNN that the label and the painting were genuine, the Philadelphia Museum of Art couldn't confirm if the painting had ever been borrowed. A museum spokesperson said in an email that the slip or label wasn't enough to verify it as a legitimate work of the artist. Despite the lack of clarity about its origin, the portrait was added to the annual Summer Grandeur sale held by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, founded by Veilleux.

 

While the auction house did not disclose whether a Rembrandt expert was consulted about the attribution, the painting was valued at a modest $10,000 to $15,000.

A Rembrandt scholar, Gary Schwartz told CNN that a potential buyer had asked for his opinion on the Maine portrait. The art historian advised the unidentified collector to “go for it,” as there was an “extremely large” chance the portrait was painted by Rembrandt. He further noted that the painting  had striking similarities to another Rembrandt portrait at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, which also depicts a young woman in a white cap.

Portrait of a Woman, 1633, artist Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn | Getty Images | Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images
Portrait of a Woman, 1633, artist Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn | Getty Images | Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images

A Record-Setting Bid

As per reports, the painting bagged an opening offer of $32,500, at the auction, which was way beyond the estimate of the gallery. Soon a bidding war ensued and the price skyrocketed into six figures.

 

Dozens of bidders joined in, including people from different parts of Europe via phone, according to Thomaston Place. In the end, the last two bidders pushed the value to a staggering $1.41 million. The auction house stated that it was potentially the highest sum ever paid for an artwork at a Maine auction. The massive figure also suggested that the painting may indeed be an original piece of art from the Dutch master.

