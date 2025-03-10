Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"

Even old fans of the show were gobsmacked by what goes on behind the scenes on the show.

For the largest part of its run of more than four decades, "The Wheel of Fortune" has been airing new episodes every night. But just because Pat Sajak and Vanna White, who now accompanies the new host Ryan Seacrest, appear on the silver screen every night, that doesn't mean they're working throughout the year. Recently, the show's co-host, White, revealed that the show is only filmed for a handful of days per year, leaving its longtime fans gobsmacked.

Screenshot showing Vanna White on The Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

The longtime TV co-host recently appeared on the "Elvis Duran Show" where she shared some secrets about "The Wheel of Fortune". While she touched upon several topics, such as Pat Sajak's retirement, her 8,000 outfits, and more, one secret she shared grabbed everyone's attention.

Screenshot showing White talking to the host (Image source: YouTube/The Elvis Duran Show)

Vanna revealed that the show only films for a total of just 34 days. "That's it! But [we film] six shows a day! Come on — you could feel bad for me!" she stated in a clip posted on Instagram. This means that the hundreds of episodes that air per season are recorded in just over a month! The revelation shocked everyone in the room, with one host asking, "Wait, you have 331 days off in a year?" to which White replied that she doesn't look at it that way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvis Duran & The Morning Show (@elvisduranshow)

Fans also flocked to the comments section to express their disbelief. "😮 did I hear that right …. Wow. It explains everything why she is still young," @anthonydnyc commented on the clip. "6 half-hour episodes... 3 hours plus an hour for wardrobe between. About 200hrs a year. Her dollar an hour needs to be studied lol," @nickjcandela added.

Screenshot of a comment envying White's job (Image source: Instagram/@dogs_for_heart_and_soul)

Apart from her work hours, White also shared a few things that go on behind the scenes. She revealed that in each episode, there are about 250 to 300 people in the audience, and while there are no set rules for contestants, they are told not to scream and to speak clearly. “As long as they can hear you, you don’t have to yell,” she said. “I feel for them. They’re nervous to begin with. Most of them are from small towns and were never in the spotlight," she added.

Furthermore, she talked about some technological advancements that the show has witnessed over the years. She revealed that a few years ago, the letters became motion-activated, so now all she has to do is wave her hand in front of the spaces to reveal the letters. White also talked about Sajak's retirement and shared that he looks happy and content now. White added that it has been great working with Ryan Seacrest, who has taken the job over very well. “He told me, ‘No one could ever replace Pat Sajak. I’m just here to fill in,'" she said.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune | (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

White also talked about her appearance on "The Price Is Right," where she “didn’t win a dang thing.” She added that today, she would never go on any other game show as she is loyal to "Wheel of Fortune" and it would be like turning her back on the show.