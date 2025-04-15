ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant breaks down in tears after winning a Toyota Corolla in tricky game

Catherine also got some help from her mother who was sitting in the studio audience.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the player's reaction after winning the car (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Simply making it to "The Price Is Right" is something that millions dream of, and many who join Drew Carey on the stage are often overcome with emotion and excitement. Most players are seen shaking a leg, hugging the host or tackling him to the ground before playing the games or after winning big, but a contestant named Catherine simply broke down in tears on the stage after she won a car. 

Screenshot showing the player alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Things were already a bit emotional after the show's announcer, George Gray, revealed that she would be playing the game "Path Finder" for a brand new Toyota Corolla. Catherine kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the game, and it seemed like she had to make a difficult decision to win. In the end, she had to price a toaster and pick a number that would win her the car. With the help of her mother in the audience, the player made the right decision and couldn't hold back her tears.

Screenshots showing Catherine and her mother's reaction after the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
The contestant had to stand in the center of a five-by-five grid of 25 digits. The space that she stood on represented the first digit in the price of the car, and she had to find a path that connected the rest of the digits. The second number is hidden in one of the four squares adjacent to the center, and the contestant has to pick a number and step onto it. If the guess is correct, the player gets to keep picking numbers and move forward in the game.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
However, if the guess is incorrect, the player moves back to the previous position and must earn a chance to go again. The goal is to find all the digits in the price of the car without running out of extra chances. Catherine initially stood on number 2 in the center of the board. Starting the game, the player guessed the next digit in the price of the car to be a 4.

Screenshot showing Catherine playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
After two wrong guesses, she got one right and had to pick another number on the board. She went with 3, and it turned out to be correct. She then had to choose from 4, 8, or 7, and she went with 7, which also turned out to be right. For the fourth number in the price of the car, Catherine had to choose between 2, 5, or 4. After taking suggestions from her mom in the audience, she went with 5 and got it right. With just one number left to guess, the player picked 0, which wasn't in the price. Thus, she had to now price the toaster correctly to win the game. 

Screenshot showing Catherine pricing an item (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
She had to decide if the toaster cost $68 or $100, and Catherine went with $100. The show's model revealed that she was correct, which meant that she had won the car. As Carey congratulated the player, she was overwhelmed and broke down.

 

She then walked up to her prize and could barely control her emotions as she hugged the presenter.

