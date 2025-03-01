'Price is Right' contestant goes against her husband and risks it all for a brand new car: "I wanna go..."

The contestant proved that the wife is always right by making every choice count.

Since "The Price Is Right" has been popular for decades and generations have grown up watching it, it's highly likely that contestants wait all their lives to be able to compete on the game show. This is why, anyone who makes it to the stage with Drew Carey is excited and determined to make the most of the opportunity. One of the games on "The Price is Right" is called 'Pass The Buck,' which requires players to choose between cashing out early or risking it all for a new car. While many play it safe, a contestant named Anne went against everyone including her husband, to take a big risk for the grand prize.

Screenshot showing Anne praying for a win (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

In this game, the contestant gets to see two pairs of grocery items, one at a time. In each pair, one item is displayed with the correct price, and the first digit of the other item's price is lower by $1. Thus, the player must 'pass the buck' to the item that is discounted by sliding a dollar bill.

Screenshot showing the set up for the pricing round (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

Each correct guess earns the player a choice from six numbers on a game board on top of a free choice which they get in the beginning. Four of the six numbers carry either the picture of a car, or cash prizes of $1,000, $3,000, or $5,000, and two numbers are marked "Lose Everything." The player chooses one card at a time and gets the prize that it carries. If they land on the 'lose everything' card, all the accumulated prizes are lost and the player must start over, if they have more choices left.

Screenshot showing the prize board (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

The player also has the option to cash out after winning one or more prizes and not risk everything by choosing more numbers. Thus, most contestants choose to quit to avoid losing everything in the end. However, quitting was not 'on the cards' for Anne who was playing for a brand new Nissan Truck. During her game, the first pair of grocery items that she got consisted of a pack of vanilla protein shakes for $899 and a vinaigrette dressing for $299. Anne looked at the audience, where her husband was also seated, for help, and correctly chose the dress, earning one choice.

Screenshot showing Anne playing the game (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

In the second pair, she could see a box of mashed potato powder priced at $242 and a box of gluten-free cereal worth $329. She once again looked to the audience and chose the right item, the box of cereal, earning another choice. For her first number pick, she chose '4' as she had four kids at home and it won her $5,000. She chose to keep going with the hopes of winning the brand-new truck. She chose the number '3' for her second card and won $3,000 taking her total prize to $8,000, the highest a player could get from two picks. At this point, most players would choose to play safe and cash out, and Anne's husband was signaling her to do the same.

Screenshots showing Anne's husband asking her to take the money (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)

"My husband is telling me to take the money but I wanna go for the car," she said. She then picked the number '6' for her final choice, against the wishes of her husband. Luckily, her pick turned out to be the winning card as Carey revealed a picture of a truck.

Anne could barely contain herself as she ran across the studio to celebrate. She even pointed at her husband and stuck her tongue out to tease him and prove that the wife is always right.