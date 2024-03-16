Woman's No-Spend Challenge to Increase Savings Inspires Netizens Across the Globe

With rising costs of living, young people are struggling to save anything at all, and convenient options such as e-commerce that encourage splurging, aren't helping at all. In a viral trend sweeping social media, TikTok influencer Matilda Relefors, known as @brunchingblondie, recently undertook an unconventional no-spend challenge, aiming not only to bolster her savings but also to champion sustainability. For over a month, Matilda refrained from spending any money, successfully pocketing approximately $1,927.75. The challenge, while financially rewarding, also prompted Matilda to embrace slow living, a lifestyle centered around mindful consumption and reduced waste.

Matilda kicked off her thrifty journey with an extensive grocery shopping trip in preparation for the no-spend month. However, once that initial shopping was done, she committed to avoiding the store altogether. The heart of the challenge lay in meticulous meal planning and the strategic use of her freezer.

The challenge forced Matilda to optimize her consumption, ensuring she made the most of the food purchased with little to no waste. Her freezer became a crucial ally, holding a significant portion of her groceries. The challenge, as Matilda described it, became a journey into sustainability and slow living, concepts she has been passionate about recently. While Matilda didn't disclose the exact amount she saved, her followers reported savings of approximately 900 British pounds, translating to about $1,150 in the United States.

The struggle to save money is a pervasive issue for millions of Americans, whether they are striving to build an emergency fund, save for retirement, or fund a dream vacation. Traditional savings methods often fall short due to unhealthy spending habits, prompting the rise of innovative challenges like the no-spend challenge. By gamifying the process, these challenges effectively ease individuals into a savings-focused lifestyle. Rounding expenses up to save money is one effective tool that leverages small adjustments for significant financial gains.

Beyond TikTok challenges, various cultures have their unique methods of encouraging thriftiness. For instance, a Japanese American influencer introduced the kakeibo trick, a budgeting habit involving careful tracking and four key questions about spending habits. These diverse approaches highlight the universal struggle to balance financial responsibilities while fostering healthy financial habits.

One user commended her for sharing tips on making food last longer and sought advice on what items can be stored in the freezer. Matilda responded, reassuring her followers that it's not challenging, mentioning that most food items last 3-4 weeks in the fridge. Another follower expressed interest in attempting the challenge but had a specific query about the amount of pasta Matilda consumed during her no-spend month. Matilda disclosed that she ate a significant amount, as pasta is her favorite.

The engagement continued as a user named Keeirs praised Matilda's accomplishment and sought details about the ingredients in her smoothie. Matilda graciously thanked the follower and shared the smoothie recipe, which included a mix of frozen berries (redcurrants, raspberries, strawberries), frozen spinach, oats, and water. The positive interactions extended to a user named Chellebelle, who applauded Matilda for completing the challenge and her estimated savings of around $ 1,155.97.

