Social Media User Crafts High-End DIY Bookshelf Using IKEA Parts; Here’s How Netizens Reacted

Many of us are crazy about furniture that looks classy, but these dreams come with a hefty price. The TikToker (@adrianvvlogs) wanted a bookshelf listed at Pottery Barn for $249 but he didn't want to spend that much and hence, built his own with IKEA. The video started when he along with his son was seen shopping in Ikea and gave details of the same. To create a DIY bookcase, he used the IKEA LAGKAPTEN black-brown tabletop, which costs $69.99, and four MOSSLANDA picture ledges, which are $14.99 per piece. He used a tabletop and some picture ledges from IKEA to make the bookshelf. He glued and screwed them together to make it strong and stable. Viewers motivated by the video must be informed that they will have to purchase the screws separately as they don't come with the Ikea package.

The DIY and the original will have some major differences. The IKEA bookshelf looks similar to the Pottery Barn one, but the Pottery Barn one is made of steel, while the IKEA one is made of fiberboard, which makes it look a bit bulkier and difficult to manage. The sizes vary too. The Pottery Barn's dimensions are 78 3/4 x 23 5/8 inches while the DIY stands with 30 x 84 inches. Additionally, the original bookcase weighs 44 pounds with the Ikea one weighing 42 pounds and 13 ounces. Making a DIY with items is fun but it also has some challenges as the original one could be mounted to the wall for safety, but the DIY one just leans against the wall, which could be risky. The user matched his DIY bookshelf with a Joshua Vibes stool and a plant to give it a nice vibe.

Some viewers loved his idea while some backlashed him for spending too much on a bookcase that was not even wall-mounted. @Manyulo commented, "Might as well drill it into the wall centered and would look way betta." @user8471681627 commented, "For that price, you could’ve bought a bookshelf." @medszilla commented, "Definitely anchor that to the wall because catching a shelf to the face ain’t gonna be fun." @God of war commented, "Can you show us the entire apartment?" @hootfru commented, "Till you come out that door and catch it with your foot and the whole thing slides down the wall and smashes on the floor". @5TH AVE FILMS commented, "I need something to hold and organize my camera gear, help me out."

@P3RFORMANCE commented, "So crazy, I saw another creator also come up with this exact idea a few months back." @Emma wahl commented, "Love the blue tape hack." @Katie Van Brunt commented, "But which IKEA did you go to? The one in Elizabeth or the one in Red Hook?" @GoldenQuinn commented, "You didn’t want to pay $350 for a shelf, so you paid $100 for IKEA and $250 for a stool?" @ᴀɴɴᴀ commented, "You should make the table black that would be very cool!" @phyrasmen commented, "Would be a dope record holder too."

If you wish to place a bookshelf just like the original one without spending much, you can try using the IKEA MALMBACK shelves instead of the MOSSLANDA ones. They're made of steel, which is similar to the original material. But they cost a bit more at $16.99 each. You can also look out for some economical options which include the 8-inch shelves on Amazon that come in a set of two for $20.99. Another alternative can be making frames out of steel square tubes and then attaching shelves of the set dimensions.

You can follow Adrian Vazquez (@adrianvvlogs) for more DIY hacks and unboxing videos.

