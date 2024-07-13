It’s gorgeous! Soon-to-be bride stuns with her $7 wedding dress

While it is one of the special days, putting all your savings into one dress is definitely not wise

Finding the perfect wedding dress is the dream for every bride-to-be, but the challenge is the rising costs. As weddings become more elaborate and extravagant affairs, the price tags on wedding dresses are heading north as well. The average cost of a wedding gown is around $1,800 to $2,500 whereas the customized and luxurious ones go up to $10,000. This puts additional financial burden on the bride. Amid economic pressures, thrifting or buying pre-loved dresses has gained immense popularity.

According to online secondhand stop ThredUp, "The global secondhand apparel market is set to reach $350 billion by 2028." People are not just thrifting wedding gowns but also vintage finds, designer jackets, handbags, and whatnot. It feels amazing to even think of getting the dream dresses in your price range, doesn't it? Let's see how one bride thrifted her wedding dress and shared her experience in a Reddit post.

Wedding dresses displayed on a store. Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Dan LeFebvre

One Reddit user, u/BadBluntBitch shared a post in a Sub-Reddit r/ThriftStoreHauls on how she found her wedding dress at a thrift store. She posted a picture of her wearing the dress, flowers in hand, and an emoji covering her face. She captioned the post saying, "Thrifted my dress for $7." She later revealed that she got this dress from a thrift store called Angel View in La Quinta. The comment section was filled with appreciation with people saying 'how gorgeous she looked'.

Everyone saw thrifting as an easy way to save money and be generous to the planet. Even if you can save an average of $2000, then why not do it? Undoubtedly, it is one of the most special days of a girl's life but throwing away all your life savings in one dress is definitely not a wise decision.

Screenshot of the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/ThriftStoreHauls @BadBluntBitch

@plantbasedmenace commented, "It looks incredible on you. Congratulations on the thrift score and your nuptials!" @baby92latina chimed in, "Beautiful! I hope to find a dress like that when I get married hopefully next year." @wingedcalypso remarked, "It’s gorgeous! You looked stunning. And for 7 dollars, it’s a win! If I get married, I want to do a total thrifted wedding. Centerpieces, dress, etc." @Beatrix_BB_Kiddo questioned, "Do you plan on keeping the dress or donating it to be rethrifted for a future bride?" @stevenm1993 commented, "Beautiful! It makes those flowers in the background look bad. Congratulations!"

Screenshot of the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/ThriftStoreHauls @BadBluntBitch

@merryone2K commented, "Truly stunning, and so romantic! Makes me want to run through a field of daisies at sunset." @patrick-1977 remarked, "I always feel the price of the wedding dress and the length of a marriage have a linear reverse relationship. So many more years." @etsprout added, "Wow this is my favorite type of dress with all the layers and beautiful lace done in a tasteful way. Congratulations!" @lowercase_underscore mentioned, "It was seriously made for you! I never would have guessed it was thrifted. So beautiful. Congratulations!" @FireBallXLV questioned, "Good Land! What a find! Where did you find it?