'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for terrible blunder that almost cost a player $50,000

The host made a amajor blunder in the bonus round with the timer running out on the contestant.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Ryan Seacrest won over a number of fans on "Wheel of Fortune" despite initial doubts about his ability to replace Pat Sajak. But despite that, he has landed in hot water over some blunders and the way he carries himself too. Soon after his debut, Seacrest came under fire for nearly costing a contestant $50,000 due to a silly goof-up.

After the airing of the December 18 episode of Wheel Of Fortune, Seacrest faced backlash on social media for seemingly failing to acknowledge a player’s correct bonus puzzle solve. As viewers know, contestants are on the clock to solve the final puzzle and if they run out of time, they lose out on the prize hidden in the golden envelope.

In the episode, the contestant Noel Ballacco, cruised through the games racking up prizes and more than $13,000 in cash along the way. She made it all the way to the bonus round where she had the chance of winning up to a hundred thousand dollars more.

With her lover on the stage, she proceeded to spin the wheel and collect the bonus envelope. For the final bonus puzzle, Ballaco chose the category “People” which is relatively easier than some other categories. In addition to the standard letters, "RSTLNE", she chose "G" and "L" as her first consonants. Despite "L" being standard, Seacrest failed to spot the mistake. The player corrected it herself and chose the other letters, “M,” I,” and “C.” Finally, the board read, “GRE_T  _I_S," for her to solve.

When the ten-second timer started off, Ballanco’s first guess was "GREAT KIDS". As it turned out, it was the correct answer and she had astonishingly solved the puzzle in a couple of seconds. While Vanna White and everyone else realized it, Seacrest was rather slow in registering the answer. In what seemed like an overreaction, Seacrest jumped the gun and revealed the contents of the golden envelope even before the camera cut to him. He just kept yelling “Yes, yes yes,” putting his hands over his mouth imitating the player. He then went on to engage in an exaggerated celebration while congratulating Ballacco on winning $63,100.

 

While everything went on smoothly, despite the error, fans took to social media to blast the host for the mistake. In the comments section of the YouTube video, one viewer @AustinTheSuperiorVyonder2021 wrote, "I definitely heard an L before the M. How did the L not get counted? Because of the original package. But seriously, Ryan, please remind the contestant in the bonus round that the letter that's part of the original package they accidentally call is part of the original package next time if they do accidentally call the letter."

Further, on the show's unofficial Reddit forum, one user wrote, "Did anyone else catch she said the correct answer, but Ryan didn't call it out as being correct at first? She had to say it a second time before it was acknowledged. I even backtracked my TV to make sure I heard it right the first time around."

Several users agreed saying that it was a big misfire from the young new host. "When Vanna started nodding but Ryan didn’t say anything I started thinking she messed up. He’s also been a little delayed from Vanna obviously indicating they’re correct but never to the point that they have to say it again," @Cmchk added. 

On YouTube, people were quick to point out the same. "She said "Great Kids" in the first guess. How did the bonus round not end there?" @CodyFairlessLee asked.

