A North Augusta realtor recently went viral on TikTok amassing more than a million views on a single video. Joe Seamon, who runs the account @forsalebyjoe of J Properties Group, brokered by Meybohm Real Estate, took a video of a North Augusta home that was not getting any buyers. The video amassed massive traction on the platform and received over thousands of comments.

Seamon, who had been on TikTok for less than a year, posted the viral video on a Sunday afternoon. He continued with his work and did not check up on the video until later that day. When he checked, he was surprised to see that the video had gained about 500,000 views with over 6,000 comments in just four hours, Seamons told The Augusta Chronicle.

In the video, Seamon simply recorded a walk-through of a North Augusta and asked the viewers why they thought it was still on the market. The caption requested viewers to share their feedback in the comments.

Posted on November 12, the video quickly gained traction crossing a million views within a day. According to Seamon, viewers shared a fair mix of comments with many talking about higher interest rates compared to the past three years.

Seamon, 44, is a realtor who has been in the business for nearly six years. "I've always had a love for real estate," he told the publication. He further shared that he had an interest in real estate since childhood. He used to draw houses and floor plans instead of cartoons and stick figures back when he was in school.

While Seamons had a rough start in his career making only $11,000 in the first year, he now sells an average of 200 houses per year.

Seamon creates a variety of content ranging from walk throughs to educational posts. While he does not make any financial profits from his social media videos, he says that he receives referrals and is able to make connections with other TikTok realtors in the state.

He claims to be the least tech-savvy person in the world, thus his videos are filmed and edited by a videographer on his staff. However, he also claims to be the creative mind behind the content ideas. Seamon also created a 12 days of Christmas series on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram to help local businesses in the community.

"Our media team wanted to help our local businesses during the holidays with nothing in return," Seamon told The Augusta Chronicle. Thus, they came up with the idea to highlight 12 different businesses from December 1 to December 12 to help drive traffic for them. He said that the response to the series has demonstrated the power of social media, as some of the businesses have reported that they received more business because of the video referrals.

Seamon posts educational content on TikTok where he shares various tips, and insights while sharing his knowledge of the business. He also posts videos on other platforms including YouTube where he runs a podcast with his wife. The podcast is named ‘The Gathering Place’ and the videos are posted on the channel of J Properties Group.

