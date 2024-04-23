Airbnb Host Claims Guests Used 15,000 Gallons of Water For Business; Internet Calls It a 'Win'

The guests potentially made a profit despite booking the expensive property on Airbnb

Airbnb has become a go-to platform for travelers looking for comfortable stay-in options. In the past decade, many fun, heartwarming, and straight-out weird stories of guests and Airbnb have gone viral. One such story was shared by the TikTok user and Airbnb host who runs the account Crazy Airbnb Stories (@crazyairbnbstories) where one of their guests used up 15,000 gallons of water. The host did some investigative work to find out the shocking reason behind it which has amused viewers on TikTok.

The Airbnb logo is displayed on a computer screen | Getty Images | Photo by Carl Court

In the TikTok video which now has over 833,000 views, the host explains that a person booked their Airbnb for a full week a couple of months back, despite being a local. The host says that is always a red flag so he looked into why they booked the property for a week. “I was assuming that they were coming to stay to either build something nearby, stay something close to their family, whatever,” the host says.

However, the host later found out, that the people who booked the place weren’t guests at all as they were running a professional cleaning business. The host says that they basically ran some sort of laundromat that offers several services.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @crazyairbnbstories

He then says that they chose the property as it had two massive washers and dryers. Thus, they booked it despite the listing being bigger and more expensive.

The host then says that he figured it out by looking up the names of the guests a couple of weeks after they checked out. He found the website of their business where one of the reviews read that they closed down a couple of weeks back. This led to the conclusion that the guests were using the washers and dryers to run their business and that’s how they used 15,000 gallons of water.

Screenshot from the video | TikTok | @crazyairbnbstories

“They were running their cleaning business out of my property for those four days,” he states. However, he adds that there was no harm done to the property, but his water bill was extremely expensive. He adds that those machines also got their share of “wear and tear.” In the comments, he clarified that he did not take a severe financial hit as his water bill was around $375.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @foreheadcream

While it is natural to assume that viewers will side with the host and call out the guests, the comment section of the video proved the opposite. As the guests paid a steep price for the property, several viewers sided with them. One user, (@foreheadcream) called it a “Big W” (Win) for the guests who got their money's worth.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @foreheadcream

Meanwhile, many users weren’t convinced that the guests actually used 15,000 gallons of water. Several users did the math and called out the allegations. One user, (@maxmillianbrohaug34) said claimed that to use that much water, each machine needed to use 1.3 gallons of water per minute and run for 4 days straight. “What kind of washers are in this unit?”, the user wrote in disbelief.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @maximilianbrohaug34

Some users even shared their stories where they made a profit off an Airbnb. Viewer (yodaddii69) said they once booked an Airbnb and then rented it out to others during the Superbowl. The user claimed they quadrupled their profits.

@crazyairbnbstories This one took me a while to figure out and get to the bototm of ♬ original sound - Crazy Airbnb Stories

For more such entertaining stories of Airbnb bookings, follow Crazy Airbnb Stories (@crazyairbnbstories) on TikTok.