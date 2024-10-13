ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned

Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from X post by @DanDotson | Dan Dotson at A&E's 'Storage Wars' Lockbuster Tour. Photo credit: Getty Images
Screenshot from X post by @DanDotson | Dan Dotson at A&E's 'Storage Wars' Lockbuster Tour. Photo credit: Getty Images

Storage spaces are meant for items that one rarely uses or just memories, but no one expects to find a hidden treasure in there. But destiny had something different planned for a man who bought a storage space for merely $500 but walked home with millions as a return on his investment. The story of this lucky buyer who was surprised to find a pile of cash was also narrated by "Storage Wars" star Dan Dotson.

Laura Dotson and Dan Dotson attend A&E's 'Storage Wars' Lockbuster Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson
Laura Dotson and Dan Dotson attend A&E's 'Storage Wars' Lockbuster Tour | Getty Images | Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Finding Cash Amidst Trash

Dotson who operates his own auction house and frequently stars in Storage Wars on A&E, revealed in an online video how a woman approached him with the story of a friend who purchased a storage unit, auctioned off by him.

 

The woman shared that her friend found a mysterious safe inside the storage unit that they couldn't open. Dotson recalled the woman saying that the first professional they called couldn't do it but a second person did it.

“When that person opened it up, inside the safe, normally they’re empty, but this time it wasn’t empty, it had $7.5 million cash inside,” Dotson revealed.

 

Dotson and his wife, Laura went on to speculate where the money would've come from. "Credit card went bad, it was finished, they moved away, perhaps the person went to jail... who knows what it was," Laura said. While the finder may have thought they struck gold, the story didn't end as they would've wanted. 

Here's the Catch

Dotson further revealed that when the original owners of the unit heard about the cash, they quickly contacted the new owner. Dotson says that they initially offered the buyer of the unit $600,000 to return the money, and then doubled it to $1.2 million. Finally, the two parties reached a settlement and the buyer walked away with almost $1.5 million in profit on a $500 investment.

 

Dotson said that he too would have taken the $1.2 million reward with no questions asked. This was because he felt that it wasn't clean money and he wouldn't want to find out how far the former owners would go to get their money back. “$7.5 million is a lot of money… but that’s a lot of running, too," he said. 

While this incredible discovery wasn't featured on "Storage Wars," similar incredible discoveries have made it to the reality show over the years. For instance, in season 3, Darrell "The Gambler" Sheets lucked out similarly on a $3,600 storage unit. While looking through the items to recoup their investment, Sheets and his partner found paintings from a renowned Mexican artist Frank Gutierrez.

 

Unsure of what to do with the dozens of paintings, Sheets called in an expert to get a fair valuation. The expert immediately acknowledged the remarkable find and noted that there was a large part of Gutierrez's work stored in the unit.

When sheets asked about the value of the painting, the expert took a moment to say that it could be worth a whopping $300,000. This prompted Sheets to flip his $3,600 unit for hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500. Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
3 hours ago
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
NEWS
A rare colonial coin from 1652 could be worth $1 million — there's still one that hasn't been found
It came into existence during the English Civil War, when colonists in Boston seized an opportunity to create their own currency
19 hours ago
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
NEWS
Utah man buys a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million to restore it. Then, it sank.
The vessel ended up with a hole and caused an oil spill that raised concerns among the locals.
23 hours ago
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
NEWS
Banana duct-taped to a wall sells for $120,000. Then, a guy ate it because he was hungry
The artist and the owner of the artwork were unfazed since the banana would go bad at some point anyway.
1 day ago
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
NEWS
Bank accidentally paid $175 million to its customers on Christmas Day. Then, tried to get it back
One of the customers contacted her employer after receiving her wage twice, and soon realized it was an error.
1 day ago
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
NEWS
Virginia woman wins lottery 30 times in one day — using the same 4-digit number to earn $150,000
She first bought 20 tickets and then went back to buy 10 more after she had an intuition.
1 day ago
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
NEWS
David Spade once agreed to pay for Adam Sandler's dinner — he realized it was $9,000 only the next day
In an attempt to surprise Sandler, Spade ended up being more generous than he planned.
2 days ago
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
NEWS
Bearded Florida man casually joins a women-only poker tournament — he won $5,000 and got away with it
The man's presence at a women-only poker event also sparked a huge online debate.
2 days ago
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
NEWS
Shaq explains the key difference between being rich and wealthy — with a $500 million fortune to prove it
He revealed that the piece of advice that changed his outlook toward money came from a celebrity business manager Lester Knispel.
3 days ago
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
NEWS
Home Depot staff come up with genius plan to identify customer who lost $700 cash on aisle 22
The workers chose to stick to the company's core values and did the right thing.
3 days ago
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
3 days ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
4 days ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
4 days ago
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
NEWS
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
Spending on restaurants and hotels increased by 0.3 percent in May which was the single largest influence.
4 days ago
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
4 days ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
5 days ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
5 days ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
6 days ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
6 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
6 days ago