Judge Judy finds 'dumb' thieves guilty in mere 26 seconds — after they made one big mistake

The case that could've been a waste of time actually made her day with a hilarious moment.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Judge Judy laughing at the defendants (Cover image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/)
The iconic Judge Judy Sheindlin is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable faces on daytime television thanks to her show "Judge Judy" which has been popular among viewers for 25 seasons from 1996 to 2021. She has even set the Guinness World Record for appearing as a TV judge for the longest time. Over the years, she has seen quite a few cases that did nothing but waste the court's time. However, there was one such bogus case that she didn't waste her time on, as she delivered a verdict in just 26 seconds.

Screenshot showing Judge Judy in the courtroom (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy)
Defendants need to remember that they should never speak when not needed or say anything that could be incriminating in court. But the two defendants who appeared in a 2010 episode of "Judge Judy" clearly forgot that. The 26-second clip that recently went viral, showed the hearing of a case where the plaintiff accused two young men of stealing her purse from a college locker. The clip with more than 11 million views showed the two defendants and the plaintiff standing in front of the judge.

Screenshot showing the plaintiff (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/aabsc)
Judge Judy begins by asking the plaintiff about the contents of her purse, which was stolen. The plaintiff explained that she lost $50, some gift cards, all her IDs which she had to replace, an earpiece, and a calculator.

Screenshot showing the defendants (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/aabsc)
While things were going as usual, something fascinating happened. Before the plaintiff could finish, one of the defendants said, "There was no earpiece in it, Ma'am," while looking right at the judge. "I love it," the judge said while breaking into laughter.

Screenshot showing Judge Judy's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Judge Judy/aabsc)
Once the defendants incriminated themselves, Judge Judy called them "Dumb and Dumber" referring to the famous comedic duo of Llyod (Jim Carey)  and Harry (Jeff Daniels) from the movie of the same name. The Judge then quickly wrapped the case by ruling in favor of the plaintiff and awarding her $500. "That's what I think it's worth, madam. Goodbye!" Judge Judy said signing off. 

 

While things were pretty straightforward this time, and the judge got everything right, there are cases where she failed to do so. In her 25-season run, there is only one case that was ever overturned. It happened with a case which involved a couple fighting for the custody of their 8-month-old son in a case that was filed in a Brooklyn family court with judge Judge Jeffrey Sunshine, as per the New York Post. 

 

During the taping, the couple shared that they were given a visitation order with no specific dates or times. Hence, no child support was paid by the father in the last six months. Sheindlin then got them to agree to set days and ordered the father to pay $50 a week in support until he next saw Sunshine. However, after reviewing her order, Judge Sunshine later ruled that Judge Judy had overstepped in her ruling and that it was inappropriate for custody rulings to take place in such a setting, which is why he overturned her verdict.

