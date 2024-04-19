Fraudsters are Creating Fake Websites and Securing Fake Reports to Pull off Car Sale Scams

The scammers attract people by listing their products at undeniably low prices and making them look like amazing deals.

The convenience of online shopping isn't restricted to electronics and groceries, as even car purchases have gone digital. Selecting cars online has gained significant traction, offering consumers convenience and a wide array of options they can scrutinize from the comfort of their homes. But this also has its own pitfalls and creates a gap between the real world and the virtual space, where scammers can trap online buyers. Some of the problems associated with online car purchases include hidden exorbitant charges, fake listings, and low-quality products. Apart from these, scammers are creating fake websites to steal information and money as part of a new scam.

Scammers are preying on all industries (representative image) | Unsplash | Photo by Zanyar Ibrahim

Scammers have built online platforms designed to deceive unsuspecting buyers into purchasing non-existent or misrepresented vehicles. These websites look so real, that it's pretty hard to tell the difference. First scammers attract people by listing their products at undeniably low prices and offering deals that are too good to be true but buyers are unable to resist. People get lured by the deals at first but by the time they get to know that the car doesn't actually exist, it is too late. Scammers also use this time to acquire all the bank and mortgage information.

Virtual vehicle vendor scams are on the rise! A recent study update reveals scammers are now targeting high-end buyers of rare classic cars and using fake websites to list non-existing vehicles. https://t.co/KkunoLthnl pic.twitter.com/4A1HRZSiim — BBB New Jersey (@BBBNewJersey) April 11, 2024

These fraudsters even secure fake vehicle history reports to make the cars look legitimate with parts and machinery that don't have siginificant issues. But when one takes a closer look, they can see that the car has been in an accident or has other issues that were hidden from the customer.

Scammers often target senior citizens who might not know as much about online scams and are more likely to fall for their deceptive traps. Michele Mason with the Better Business Bureau of Greater Chattanooga alerts, "Authentic, even local dealers, use these sites as well. So we certainly know there are very reputable companies that sell cars online. We just want people to understand that there's also imposters who want you to believe they're reputable but they're just there to get your money and information." As per the reports and complaints registered in the BBB's Scam Tracker, it is seen that most of the victims are people aged 45 and older who indulge in online purchases.

The only advice that BBB has extended for consumers is that if they are thinking of buying a car online, they should exercise caution and stick to due diligence. They further suggested being wary of fake VIN reports offered by these websites. Don't get too easily convinced by sellers as they do not just aim at stealing your money but also target your personal details which can result in future blackmailing and extortion. Make sure to check out the seller and the car really well, and don't trust deals that seem too good to be true. Always stick to verified and trusted websites when buying cars online, and never give out personal information or pay for a car through unsecured channels or online payment sources.