Country music fans call out 'Jeopardy' over a controversial question: 'I was outraged...'

Fans argued that the show misattributed the song "Life Is A Highway" to another composer.

"Jeopardy!" is known for testing the knowledge of contestants on various subjects ranging from pop culture to politics and science. But sometimes even the show's producers may get it all wrong, and country music fans who watch the show were offended when they misattributed the song “Life Is a Highway.” Fans argued that while the show credited Rascal Flatts for the song, the original creator was another artist named Tom Cochrane, who was allegedly ignored by the show's producers.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Based on the clue in the popular category, “Songs in the Key of Life,” the show's champion at the time, Adriana Harmeyer, was the first to hit the buzzer, and she answered, “What is ‘A Highway?” as per TV Insider. The host, Ken Jennings, accepted the answer, and $400 was added to her total. This implied that, according to the show, the song was attributed to Rascal Flatts. However, viewers disagreed with the producers, arguing that the song was originally created by the Canadian singer-songwriter, Cochrane, who was best known as the frontman for the rock band "Red Rider."

Hardcore country music lovers took to social media, mentioning that Cochrane was the one who wrote and recorded the original version of the song in 1991 and it was his first major solo hit after the band broke up. "RASCAL FLATTS DID NOT WRITE LIFE IS A HIGHWAY @Jeopardy YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS DISRESPECT," wrote one fan, @mattgcn on X (formerly Twitter).

Turns out, both the fans and the show's producers were right in their place as the song "Life Is a Highway" was originally written and performed by Cochrane and Rascal Flatts. The country band comprising Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox, and Jay DeMarcus covered the song later on in 2006 as the title track for the Disney Pixar movie "Cars."

However, fans argued that since Cochrane was the original creator, he should get the credit. "Why has #Jeopardy decided Life is a Highway is a Rascal Flatts song when they just produced an inferior cover?" wrote one fan called @JamesAMcGhee on X (formerly Twitter). "This Tom Cochrane erasure will NOT stand, #Jeopardy!" another fan @mfc248 added in the thread.

Many found the clue to be straight-up offensive as it took credit away from the original creator. “Very offensive to Tom Cochrane to call Life is a Highway a Rascal Flatts song,” one viewer wrote on X.

The issue spilled over to other social media platforms, and some expressed outrage on the show's unofficial Reddit forum as well. "Rascal Flatts didn’t write life is a high way…. Just saying," @briangtb wrote on the episode's discussion thread. "I was unreasonably outraged by this!" user @Chalupa_Dad added in the thread.

Another Reddit user pointed out that the original song from Cochrane was a bigger hit than the cover produced by Rascal Flatts. “The original (by Tom Cochrane) was a pretty sizeable hit as well, reaching No. 6 on the Billboard 100. One spot ahead of the highest chart position the Rascal Flatts version achieved," the user @Slade347 claimed.