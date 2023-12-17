Home renovations seem like something most people spend on from time to time, and getting scammed would be the last thing on someone's mind while planning a new look for the house. But a lawsuit against Potomac, Maryland-based home renovation company Curbio has blown the lid off a fraudulent scheme targeting senior citizens and financially disadvantaged homeowners in the District, as per wtop News.

The company, Curbio works with real estate agents who represent homeowners planning to sell their homes, or make repairs to sell and collect payments for the work after the home is sold.

The lawsuit alleges that the company engages in deception, intimidation as well and fraud that traps the D.C. residents into unconscionable contracts. They are also accused of giving substandard service and charging extremely high prices.

From marketing to contracts and from renovation to its unauthorized and explosive lending practices, every aspect of Curbio’s business model is designed to exploit unsuspecting homeowners.

The lawsuit also said that the homeowners were not allowed to cancel their contracts with Curbio without paying exorbitant fees and penalties. The lawsuit also mentions that the company lends money to homeowners, despite not having any license to do so.

A doctor named Dr. Marquita Danielle Siler alleged that she was told by the company that the renovation would take 13 weeks but took 10 months in total. The lawsuit also cites many other individual complaints against the company.

Curbio has denied everything and said that they will fight the accusation. They said in a statement that they"strongly disagree"They further said that they have served over 200 customers and did it without any issues so far.

"It appears the DC attorney general’s office has cherry-picked a handful of exceptions to the positive experience many of our customers have had, painting a false narrative, using a few isolated instances and generic market data about elderly home sellers," they said.

They finished their statement by assuring everyone that they will be defending their strong track record by "providing quality services to our customers.” The company also provided a link to its past customer testimonials.

According to the company, it is a pre-listing home improvement company for Realtors and also their clients. They say that they strive to manage and execute anything from basic repairs and touch-ups to whole-home remodels that will help agents sell homes faster and for more.

They also claim that they earn money like any other general contractor as they solely get paid for the work they do after the completion. The company is available for literally anybody who needs this service, it doesn't matter if you are an individual or service.

The company Curbio is 7 years old and is currently facing accusations of using a fraudulent scheme, which they strongly condemned and denied in their statement.

