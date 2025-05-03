ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'

The concern among shoppers is growing after a document suggesting the policy change leaked.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video on the threat (Cover image source: TikTok | @cheyford95)
Screenshots from the creator's video on the threat (Cover image source: TikTok | @cheyford95)

People across cities are used to getting their daily essentials, from eggs to milk and fresh produce, as well as meat, from leading retail chains such as Costco and Walmart. But while consumers trusted them to ensure high-quality standards at lower prices, they're now concerned about the quality of their milk after reports of the Food and Drug Administration suspending its quality testing program for fluid milk. The issue has gone viral with a creator, Chery Ford (@cheyford95), claiming that most milk brands, including the ones sold at Costco, Walmart, Kroger, OFC, Aldi, and more, are no longer safe to consume.

Representative image of a bottle of milk (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by ROBIN WORRALL)
Representative image of a bottle of milk (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by ROBIN WORRALL)

In her video, which now has over 500,000 views, Ford issued a PSA to all her viewers claiming that the FDA is no longer testing milk across the country. She further claimed that the only safe brands to purchase are Fairlife and Horizon Organics. “All other brands, Costco, Walmart, Kroger, QFC, Aldi, Piggly Wiggly—I don’t know what you guys have out in the South—all of those will no longer be safe,” she said in her video.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about milk brands (Image source: TikTok/@cheyford95)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about milk brands (Image source: TikTok/@cheyford95)

Citing a doctor's report, Ford claimed that the milk is no longer being tested for pathogens that can cause serious diseases. "So, be careful and don't get those milks," she said at the end of her video.

@cheyford95 #fyp #fda #milk ♬ original sound - Cheyford95

 

Turns out there is truth to the creator's claims, as the FDA has suspended its quality control program for testing milk and other dairy products. According to Reuters, the pause in the program is a result of staffing cuts within the Department of Health and Human Services.

 

However, another report from the Washington Post suggests that the program is not permanently shut down, and it's in the process of being transferred to another lab. In the meantime, state and federal labs continue to analyze food samples. An FDA spokesperson also confirmed to the publication that the standard constraints will continue for all milk and dairy products until a new quality assurance laboratory is established.

Coming to the creator's source, she seemed to be citing popular health influencer and pediatric allergist Dr. Zachary Rubin. The health expert posted a video on his profile talking about a leaked memo from the FDA that announced the policy change. In his video, Rubin also suggested what labels to look for before purchasing milk amid the suspension.

“If you drink cow’s milk … look for ultra-pasteurized milk, where the milk is cooked at higher temperatures, which is more likely to kill off more microbes and have a longer shelf life," he said in his video.

@rubin_allergy FDA suspends milk quality testing amid workforce cuts. #milk #tiktokdoc #learnontiktok ♬ Mysterious and sad BGM(1120058) - S and N

 

According to this, both Horizon Organics and Fairlife milk are safe to consume as they are ultra-pasteurized, as @cheyford95 mentioned in her video. However, some brands of big box retailers also sell ultra-pasteurized milk, so shoppers are recommended to check the labels before buying.

On the other hand, the Washington Report explained that the FDA cuts only affect the individual milk producers and their own testing measures, rather than the milk itself. Hence, all milk brands will continue to ensure that their products are safe to consume through their own monitoring measures. 

For more updates and informative videos, follow Cherry Ford (@cheyford95) on TikTok

RELATED TOPICS WALMART COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
WALMART
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
The concern among shoppers is growing after a document suggesting the policy change leaked.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
The item was unique since there was only one more of the kind in the world.
12 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
Apart from being the trivia expert, Jennings has other talents up his sleeve as well.
13 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the beloved artifact was a Japanese Bronze Sculpture from Kaneda Kenjiro.
14 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
The guest was merely expecting to get double of what she had paid for the book.
16 hours ago
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
Fans were stunned to see the players fail to name one president known for his violent history.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
Harvey was elated at the rather suggestive answer and it was what he was looking for.
1 day ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
NEWS
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
In a Reddit thread, fans of the show gathered to share their experience of going up against Jennings.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when the guitar turned up in his shop.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
The Halloween-themed special episode had a lot of sound effects for jump scares.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.
3 days ago
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
NEWS
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
NEWS
'Family Feud' answer board mocks Steve Harvey about his baldness — but he got the last laugh
Harvey also looked at Mary Beth at the end, and exclaimed that he had a lot more than just hair.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks
The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
4 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals the two things he misses most about the OG 'Jeopardy': 'I loved seeing...'
While Jennings did not want to change anything about the show, he did miss a couple of old things.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
NEWS
'Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison pays top dollar for Marvel comic book – the one that introduced Thor
The expensive comic book was the first Marvel publication to introduce the character of Thor.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
7 days ago