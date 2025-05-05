ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'

The Season 3 champion, W. Kamau Bell, is looking to become a regular part of the game show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing W. Kamau Bell taking the 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' trophy from Ken Jennings. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing W. Kamau Bell taking the 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' trophy from Ken Jennings. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

With rumors of Ken Jennings' crown as the sole host of "Jeopardy!" under threat, a new candidate has thrown his name into consideration. The newly minted champion of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" W. Kamau Bell is looking to become a regular part of the game show as he believes Jennings could use a break. After winning $1 million on the show, Bell appeared in an interview on the "Inside Jeopardy! Podcast." He shared that he has floated the idea of him hosting the celebrity spin-off of the show with Jennings as well, and he is reportedly a contender for the job. 

Screenshot showing W. Kamau Bell on Celebrity Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopady!)
Screenshot showing W. Kamau Bell on Celebrity Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopady!)

The stand-up comedian was one of three finalists who made it through after weeks of competition. Bell faced off against entrepreneur and businessman Dave Friedberg and actor/comedian Robin Thede in the showdown.

Bell, who had confessed that his preparation was limited to his own Wikipedia page and his 10-year-old daughter's coaching, played exceptionally well through the rounds. In the end, he was the only contestant who got the Final Jeopardy question after being $2,000 behind the first-place contender with $13,600.

He wagered all but $1 in the Final Jeopardy in the category “In Memoriam 2024″ with the clue: “This comedy legend always credited his wife Ginnie for the idea behind what is still called one of the greatest finales in TV history.” Bell answered with “Who is Bob Newhart?” and his large wager allowed him to become the 2025 winner of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” with a total of $27,199.

 

In the interview, Bell shared his experience on the show with Jeopardy!'s executive producer and podcast host Michael Davies. The host recalled a brief chat that Bell had with Jennings, saying, “After the show, you spoke to Ken and said, ‘Hey, look, Ken. You got to be the host of regular Jeopardy! Because you were the G.O.A.T. of Jeopardy! Now, Celebrity Jeopardy! should be hosted by a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion.'”

Screenshot showing Bell taking the trophy from Jennings (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Bell taking the trophy from Jennings (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

To this, Bell replied that he thinks Jennings just works too hard. “I’m not saying he looks tired. I hear from his family sometimes. They all miss him, so I’m not saying anybody in particular, but if Ken needs a break, I might know a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion who might step in for him," the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 3 champion said while looking at the camera with a smirk.

Screenshot showing Bell on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Bell on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Sarah Whitcomb-Foss, executive producer and podcast cohost, floated another idea where three former champions would play the game and take turns to host the show. “I said, you versus Ike Barenholtz (Season 1 champion) versus Lisa Ann Walter (Season 2 champion), and you just play. We’ll sign a contract with all three of you beforehand, and then the three of you will play and then turn over and host,” Davies explained. “I’m ready for it because I’m the most recent champion. I’m peaking right now," Bell said in response. 

 

 Apart from "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Bell also championed his cause by donating  $1 million to his charity of choice, "DonorsChoose," a nonprofit organization that helps people donate directly to public school classroom projects.

Bell announced Castlemont High School one day after winning. He shared that his winnings will go to all the Oakland Donors Choose projects, as well as to schools in his father's hometown in Mobile, Alabama, The Okalandside reported. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'
NEWS
'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'
The Season 3 champion, W. Kamau Bell, is looking to become a regular part of the game show.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'this is my favorite question ever' in iconic TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says 'this is my favorite question ever' in iconic TV moment
Harvey was excited to hear the answers as soon as he read the question.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest loses his cool after the expert brought down the price of his special guitar
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' guest loses his cool after the expert brought down the price of his special guitar
When the show's guitar expert, Jesse Amoroso, cut the item's value by 75% from the asking price, the guest lost his cool.
1 day ago
Country music fans call out 'Jeopardy' over a controversial question: 'I was outraged...'
NEWS
Country music fans call out 'Jeopardy' over a controversial question: 'I was outraged...'
Fans argued that the show misattributed the song "Life Is A Highway" to another composer.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings reveals keeping Alex Trebek's one tradition alive on 'Jeopardy': 'He always had...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings reveals keeping Alex Trebek's one tradition alive on 'Jeopardy': 'He always had...'
Jennings opened up about keeping "Jeopardy!" the way it was when he was a fan.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pulls up contestant by the collar after hearing his wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pulls up contestant by the collar after hearing his wild answer
Harvey also mocked the player for an answer that earned his team a second strike.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed value of her mother's painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed value of her mother's painting
When she did find out how precious the painting from her mother was, she could hardly speak.
1 day ago
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
WALMART
Shopper warns about milk sold at Costco and Walmart after new FDA policy: 'No longer safe...'
The concern among shoppers is growing after a document suggesting the policy change leaked.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in tears after learning the value of the item belonging to his late husband
The item was unique since there was only one more of the kind in the world.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings reveal a hidden talent on the show: 'I didn't know...'
Apart from being the trivia expert, Jennings has other talents up his sleeve as well.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert revealed the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the beloved artifact was a Japanese Bronze Sculpture from Kaneda Kenjiro.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after learning the value of her $2 item from estate sale
The guest was merely expecting to get double of what she had paid for the book.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans can't believe players couldn't guess an obvious answer about a US President
Fans were stunned to see the players fail to name one president known for his violent history.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
NEWS
Steve Harvey says he doesn't want to host 'Family Feud' after one answer failed to make the board
Harvey was elated at the rather suggestive answer and it was what he was looking for.
3 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
NEWS
Former 'Jeopardy' players who competed against Ken Jennings reveal how it went: 'He was a beast...'
In a Reddit thread, fans of the show gathered to share their experience of going up against Jennings.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for guitar owned by one of America's greatest musicians
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when the guitar turned up in his shop.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest gets 'chills' after 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solves a tricky puzzle on Halloween
The Halloween-themed special episode had a lot of sound effects for jump scares.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off the stage after hearing contestant's 'horse' answer
Harvey couldn't take anymore of the outrageous answers on the show from the same family.
5 days ago
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
NEWS
UFC boss Dana White showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and spent big on Rick Harrison's prized possession
White paid top dollar only to get one special Katana that Harrison didn't want to sell.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car after spending three long days waiting for her big chance
The contestant was on a roll once she did get on the stage after a long wait.
6 days ago