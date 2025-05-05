'Celebrity Jeopardy' winner thinks he should replace Ken Jennings as host: 'He needs a break...'

The Season 3 champion, W. Kamau Bell, is looking to become a regular part of the game show.

With rumors of Ken Jennings' crown as the sole host of "Jeopardy!" under threat, a new candidate has thrown his name into consideration. The newly minted champion of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" W. Kamau Bell is looking to become a regular part of the game show as he believes Jennings could use a break. After winning $1 million on the show, Bell appeared in an interview on the "Inside Jeopardy! Podcast." He shared that he has floated the idea of him hosting the celebrity spin-off of the show with Jennings as well, and he is reportedly a contender for the job.

Screenshot showing W. Kamau Bell on Celebrity Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopady!)

The stand-up comedian was one of three finalists who made it through after weeks of competition. Bell faced off against entrepreneur and businessman Dave Friedberg and actor/comedian Robin Thede in the showdown.

Bell, who had confessed that his preparation was limited to his own Wikipedia page and his 10-year-old daughter's coaching, played exceptionally well through the rounds. In the end, he was the only contestant who got the Final Jeopardy question after being $2,000 behind the first-place contender with $13,600.

He wagered all but $1 in the Final Jeopardy in the category “In Memoriam 2024″ with the clue: “This comedy legend always credited his wife Ginnie for the idea behind what is still called one of the greatest finales in TV history.” Bell answered with “Who is Bob Newhart?” and his large wager allowed him to become the 2025 winner of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” with a total of $27,199.

In the interview, Bell shared his experience on the show with Jeopardy!'s executive producer and podcast host Michael Davies. The host recalled a brief chat that Bell had with Jennings, saying, “After the show, you spoke to Ken and said, ‘Hey, look, Ken. You got to be the host of regular Jeopardy! Because you were the G.O.A.T. of Jeopardy! Now, Celebrity Jeopardy! should be hosted by a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion.'”

Screenshot showing Bell taking the trophy from Jennings (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

To this, Bell replied that he thinks Jennings just works too hard. “I’m not saying he looks tired. I hear from his family sometimes. They all miss him, so I’m not saying anybody in particular, but if Ken needs a break, I might know a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion who might step in for him," the "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 3 champion said while looking at the camera with a smirk.

Screenshot showing Bell on the Inside Jeopardy! Podcast (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Sarah Whitcomb-Foss, executive producer and podcast cohost, floated another idea where three former champions would play the game and take turns to host the show. “I said, you versus Ike Barenholtz (Season 1 champion) versus Lisa Ann Walter (Season 2 champion), and you just play. We’ll sign a contract with all three of you beforehand, and then the three of you will play and then turn over and host,” Davies explained. “I’m ready for it because I’m the most recent champion. I’m peaking right now," Bell said in response.

Apart from "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Bell also championed his cause by donating $1 million to his charity of choice, "DonorsChoose," a nonprofit organization that helps people donate directly to public school classroom projects.

Bell announced Castlemont High School one day after winning. He shared that his winnings will go to all the Oakland Donors Choose projects, as well as to schools in his father's hometown in Mobile, Alabama, The Okalandside reported.