Discover the Supermarket Aisle Hack Shared by a Savvy Saver | ‘You absolute legend'

This woman reveals a supermarket aisle hack to save big on everyday essentials.

Americans are mostly concerned about their grocery shopping spree and how it affects their monthly food budgets. A savvy saver shares some of her supermarket hacks on her TikTok handle (@lynnsaves) and has till now attracted 71.2k likes on her videos. She starts the video by saying, "When you go to the supermarket to buy seasoning, you shouldn't get it from the seasoning aisle, and I'll show you why". In the next clip, she is holding glass jars of 45g garlic powder for £1 and 36 grams of ground coriander for £1. She surfs through some basic spices and comments, "This seems reasonable until you see some sense". The hack is about to come. She shows her viewers something interesting but also economical.

Later in the video, Lynn explains the hack to her viewers, "Take your two feet and walk down the aisle, and then you see the World Foods aisle". She then shows how cheaper the aisle was compared to the seasoning aisle. Lynn picked up a 100g garlic powder seasoning and the price surprised her, it was just £1.30. All the spices in that aisle were for the same price. This meant you could get the double quantity by paying an extra 30p. This hack might not be for everyone, but homes using seasoning every day can save a substantial amount by just leveraging the trick. Most of the viewers were impressed and easily convinced as for them, it was a big deal. Some suggested purchasing the glass jar once and later refilling it with these 100g bags as the jars looked aesthetic.

@phasermodule commented, "What if I don’t have two feet? Can I hop down the aisle?". @Letish commented, "Garlic powder I can’t use. Has to be granules. Otherwise, I get you. Love the Streatham Tesco Extra". @TaraOComics commented, "Also the Tesco jars are awful, the tops always come off and let air in, will def do this next time". @Harrison commented. "It's also usually much better quality and tastes better, too. I buy all of my dry spices from our local Asian shop. Also if you can get whole spices and grind them FRESH yourself, 100x better!".

@Billyboy commented, "Buy the expensive one first then refill the pots with the cheaper alternative". @Biancajessriver13__ commented, "Everyone complains about the bags. Buy jars from the pound shop then transfer the seasoning and add what it is on the lid". @User2936398473929 commented, "The packets are so messy though, I'd rather pay the extra to have it in a glass container". @Mysuggestedusername commented, "This is what I do for stuff like lentils but for seasonings I’d rather have the convenience of not having to decant it. As I don't use quickly a lot of them". @user7502457032715 commented, "Or just buy the glass jar one first and then refill with the bags!".

Users in the comment section called Lynn ‘You absolute legend’ as she has a list of supermarket hacks on her channel. From Costco to Lidl, Lynn continues to share some productive yet income-savvy hacks with her viewers.

