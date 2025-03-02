'Price is Right' announcer George Gray proposes the contestant who was looking for a husband

George Gray saw an opening and took his shot to make a memorable moment on the show.

Proposing to someone at a sporting event or on a TV game show sounds like an idea inspired by a rom-com, but it has happened in real life. Announcer George Gray's voice is music to the ears of all “The Price is Right” contestants as he announces the prize that they are about to play for. But when a woman on the show let everyone know that she was looking to get married, she wasn't expecting Gray to get down on one knee and propose to her in his soothing voice.

The contestant named Amy from Philadelphia was telling Drew Carey what she did in the city. She said, “I work for an eye doctor, but I am also full-time looking for a husband.” This was followed by a massive cheer from the crowd in the studio, while the host was astonished.

Screenshot showing George Gray and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Carey also saw this as an opportunity to make a joke about her working with an eye doctor and looking for a man at the same time. He took his glasses off a couple of times and said, “Next,” as if the contestant was browsing through her options. After Amy was done with her game, Gray made his way to her on the stage and got down on one knee, surprising everyone in the studio. “Would you be my big wheel?” he asked.

“That’s awesome,” model Rachel Reynolds said. Amy loved the proposal and said yes to the announcer. The two hugged, and she landed a kiss on his cheek, making the crowd go wild. “That is sweet, I always enjoyed watching Price is Right, seems to be getting better as the years go bye,” one user named @jeffreyjames6802 commented under the clip on YouTube. “Too funny I loved George Gray fake proposal at the end too much,” another remarked.

While this was a fake proposal, there have been instances in the past where a couple has decided to tie the knot on the show. Audiences witnessed one such moment when a contestant proposed to his girlfriend, who was watching the show from home. The name of the contestant was Kyle, and he wanted to do it after he made it to the big wheel. That, unfortunately, did not happen, so the showrunners decided to give him a special segment just to pull off the proposal.

“I was hoping I’d get a chance to win a number of great prizes on The Price is Right today but when I came, I knew there was one prize that the price was always right for,” he then went on to take out a ring, get down on his knee, and ask his girlfriend to marry him. Her reaction, which was also filmed, was incredible as she jumped around her room.

“Well, I don’t know you, but you gotta say yes after all this,” the host said while looking at the camera. It was then revealed that she had indeed said yes, making it a memorable moment on the show.