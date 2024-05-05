Woman's Video About Discovering Vintage Toys in 'Dead Stock' at a Store Goes Viral

Thrift stores getting popular with their rare ‘dead stock’ finds and this TikToker shares a glimpse of the items

Toys aren't just for children, but they can turn into collector's items for people who feel nostalgic and want to preserve a bygone era. Tiktoker @nostalgia_replay is a thrift enthusiast and has posted a video that went viral with 5 million views. She started by saying, "I'm at an Overstock store and I'm pretty sure they have deadstock here because these 2011 stinkies are the first thing that I see". Every store has Deadstock which refers to some toys or products that are really old and were never sold, so they just sit in a warehouse. Businesses end up with dead stock because they didn't manage their toy inventory well or because people stopped wanting to buy them.

Later in the video, she goes on to say how these Disney Squinkies from the 1991 Beauty and the Beast made kids go crazy. She then showed some Lil Bratz purses in two colors, one in pink and the other in blue. She jumped excitedly to the next section where she discovered the 'Blue’s Clues numbers mini posters from 2003, a Hannah Montana folder, a Lalaloopsy Baking Oven, a High School Musical travel stationery set, and Polly Pocket invitations. After seeing such a huge collection of deadstock lying, she said, “Oh, my God. These are from 2006. I’m literally shaking. This place is officially filled with magic". Sky decided to take most of her findings home. The viewers were stunned and excited at how she came to know about this store that was literally full of nostalgia inducing merch.

@bayleigh commented, "Dead stock stores are so interesting to me like NOBODY buying these over 10-20 years is so crazy". @Egg man commented, "I bought like $1,000 dollars worth of squinkies off of eBay on accident when I was like five". @Miranda commented, "Louis Tomlinson press on nails is the most random thing I think I’ve ever seen". @mia commented, "Little me would have DIEDD for that oven. I was obsessed with my crumbs sugarcookie lalaloopsy".

@Ally Line commented, "Omg yes the OGS!!!! Hi!!! My dad invented squinkies so this was so nostalgic!!!". @Disappointment commented, "You NEED to buy the Monster High Dolls. They are worth so much money now!". @nineldraws commented, "I LOVED SQUINKIES, I could only afford one, and I loved her and I ate her in the end of her life". @Ceci commented, "Old mh doll?! IM RUNNING THERE RN (I sold all my dolls even tho i was super attached bc I got bullied for having them in MIDDLE SCHOOL and now suddenly its cool and I just want my dolls back". @Rebelscumprincess commented, "Omg how much was the monster high doll. Where is this magical time portal store?".

Some even said they were looking for stores like these and where can they find them. Hence, Sky made another TikTok video sharing some tips with her viewers on "How to find Deadstock"?

