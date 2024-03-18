Here’s How Much EDM Star Drew Taggart Is Listing His Luxe Sherman Oaks Residence For

Renowned EDM star Drew Taggart, one-half of the dynamic duo behind The Chainsmokers, has recently listed his Sherman Oaks residence for rent, offering a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the rich and famous. The sprawling designer home, nestled in the picturesque Southern California locale, comes with a monthly price tag of $14,500, making it a desirable yet exclusive offering in the competitive rental market, per Laredo Morning Times.

Situated in the San Fernando Valley, Taggart's abode boasts five bedrooms spread over an expansive 4,300 square feet. Upon entering, guests are greeted by a grand foyer adorned with a 10-foot-high ceiling, setting the tone for the opulent interior. The coastal and modern farmhouse aesthetic exudes sophistication, with rustic metal light fixtures, hardwood flooring, and a tasteful neutral color palette accentuating the spaciousness of the living spaces.

The ground floor features a cozy living room anchored by a fireplace, perfect for intimate gatherings along with a formal dining area ideal for entertaining guests. The kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, a designer sink island, and ample storage, caters to the culinary aspirations of any resident.

The epitome of luxury living, the primary suite encompasses a fireplace, walk-in closets, and a private covered balcony offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. The accompanying spa-like bathroom provides a serene sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation. Entertainment options abound with a generously sized family room that seamlessly transitions to the outdoor oasis. The meticulously landscaped backyard features a grill station and a sparkling heated pool with a spa, perfect for soaking up the California sunshine in style. Beyond the lavish amenities, the residence boasts modern conveniences such as LED lighting, a wine room, a surround sound system, and a top-of-the-line security system, ensuring comfort and peace of mind for the occupants.

Taggart's foray into the rental market comes at a time when celebrities are increasingly opening up their homes to the public, offering a unique opportunity for fans to experience a taste of their lifestyle firsthand. From Airbnb listings by Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Gwyneth Paltrow's Montecito guest cottage, the trend of celebrity-hosted accommodations is gaining momentum, providing guests with unforgettable experiences and memorable stays.

While Taggart's Sherman Oaks residence offers a glimpse into the luxury synonymous with celebrity living, other notable figures have also made their properties available for rent, spanning across the globe. From Leonardo DiCaprio's historic Palm Springs estate to Cher's retro-inspired abode in Los Angeles, the allure of celebrity-owned accommodations continues to captivate travelers seeking a touch of glamour and exclusivity.

As the rental market continues to evolve, with celebrities adding their unique offerings to the mix, one thing remains certain the opportunity to live like a star, even if just for a fleeting moment, is an experience that transcends ordinary luxury. And for those with the means and the desire to indulge, properties like Drew Taggart's Sherman Oaks residence offer a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of the rich and famous, if only for a limited time.

