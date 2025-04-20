ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing

Jennings has clearly stated that he intends to remain the host for a long time and won't compete again.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

As a game show popular among fans for decades, “Jeopardy!” is being aired in different versions. Since 2021, Ken Jennings has been a beloved host, a role in which he has played well, after doing tremendously well as a contestant. But fans want to see him doing new things, and their imagination took flight after looking at an Instagram post that Jennings posted from a cab.

via GIPHY

 

The host posted a couple of pictures of himself inside a cab, and the screen attached to the back of the front seat was showing an episode of “Jeopardy!” in which he was the host.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings performing his hosting duties (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Fans loved the picture and believed that Jennings should host a version of the show that is shot entirely inside a moving cab. It would be like carpool karaoke, but in place of all the singing, there would be a question-and-answer trivia game. The concept of asking questions and offering cash rewards has been successful in a show before as well. "Maybe you should host a taxi version of Jeopardy! Just like CASH CAB," one user commented, according to a report in Good Housekeeping magazine. "Either way, it's got to be quite an experience simultaneously being and seeing 'Jeopardy' on the go," another user added. What some of these fans might also like to see is Jennings appearing on “Jeopardy!” not as a contestant, but as a contestant once again. This is a demand that has been discussed on social media and Jennings has also responded to speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

 

The host had a 74-game unbeaten streak on the popular game show, which is far from being matched to this day. However, according to a report in The US Sun, Jennings might not be too keen on coming back as a contestant any time soon. The publication claims to have spoken to an insider on the show, who believes that one of the reasons why the host would not return as a contestant would be the unfair advantage that he would have as a host.

 

“He went on to say that it would be completely unfair since he gets all the behind-the-scenes tips and tricks as host. He’s been given an advantage on that side of production that wouldn’t ever be fair to other contestants, so no, he insists that wouldn’t happen,” an insider told the publication. Even if he wanted to, the host could not appear as a contestant thanks to his contract with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

 

As per the guidelines of the show, Sony’s employees aren’t allowed to compete on “Jeopardy!” The report suggests that Jennings has made it clear that he wants to remain the host of the show for a long time. So any chance of him competing again in the near future is out of the question.

