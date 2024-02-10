Influencer Shares Video of Pizza Delivery Man's Outrageous Reaction to 20% Tip; Sparks Debate

Having mouth-watering meals delivered right in front of the door and that too within a few minutes at affordable prices has become just another part of everyday life in the digital age. This has led to the rise of food delivery services, and apps and has also opened numerous employment opportunities for delivery agents. But the shift from traditional dine-in experiences to ordering in and enjoying meals at home, has also sparked off a discussion about the need to tip riders who deliver food irrespective of traffic or weather conditions. As part of this discourse, the Internet now has a list of viral stories through which people have come forward and helped the delivery person struggling for a few bucks.

A TikTok user @freedom_hustler initiated a lively conversation with the video he shared which now has over 3.7 million views. In the video, he was seen taking the food delivery and while he took the food with a kind gesture, the Dominos delivery driver cursed him for giving such a small tip as he came to deliver in a snowstorm. The TikToker thanked the driver by saying “Hey, thanks a ton,” to which the driver furiously responded, "Sure, whatever for a lousy $2 tip? You know what? I should've had you guys come to the store". This made the TikToker a bit awkward to which he further reacted "Good thing I recorded this. Nice work on losing your job".

The TikToker later called Dominos and narrated the whole incident to which the restaurant replied that there were many complaints against the driver demanding tips and that they were thinking of firing him. Amidst all the hate and negative comments, the TikToker was not affected as he had already monetized the negativity on his channel. He made another video revealing that he has already earned $400, and later amusingly said that his earnings on the next videos will go above $1,000.

The influencer also mentioned in the caption that the store was just half a mile away and just to clarify that the tip was equivalent to 20% of the order i.e. it was $5 against the $30 order. The audience sided with the driver in the comment section; one of the users suggested “In that snow, it’s 10 buck tip all day” and the other followed in the same tone. However, this did not concern the influencer, who continued to take action against the delivery agent.

All thanks to the social media platform! He further suggests how he used to be excited and satisfied if he got a $5 tip for driving one mile during his struggling time. He then said that finding contentment and happiness in one's job is in our own hands and we should be grateful that we have one. It is not necessary that we get tips on every order but if we get one we should be thankful and not to something that can end up posing a threat to our jobs.

