Shopper accidentally breaks a cup at Versace store and ended up paying $500 for damage

While the customer paid the price out of respect, viewers claimed there were many ways to escape.

Luxury brand stores aren't for the clumsy. This is what TikTok creator @streetwearlatte found out when he broke a mug at a Versace store. It appears that the store had an unspoken "you break it, you buy it" policy as the customer had to pay full price and take the broken piece home. While viewers suggested several solutions, the creator was sure that his $500 was gone.

The exterior of a Versace store | Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Moeller

In the video, the creator can be seen at the store picking up the pieces of what he had just broken. He shows what appears to be the lid of a designer cup along with the broken piece. He hands it over to the staff who fixes the piece in its original place showing how it would've looked like.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @streetwearlatte

The worker is then seen bagging up the item in the dustbag to put it back in the box. The customer says "I hope I can solve this," in the video, leaving the store employee speechless. In the end, the creator walks out of the store with the box, a broken cup, and out of $500.

In the comments, the creator mentioned that he had no intentions of buying the cup and was just looking at it when the incident happened. He shared that the security had eyes on him and he had to pay out of respect.

Screenshots from the comments | TikTok | @streetwearlatte

One user in the comments asked the burning question. "How did you break it? Because that’s just crazy. It seems like a setup," wrote @aahshhleey. The creator replied that the staff was showing him the collection of cups and when he picked up one, its lid slipped off the table as there was no tape or anything else to hold it.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @tabs_jenns

Several viewers went on to suggest that there could be ways through which he could get a refund. "What you should have done is asked for a receipt, glued it, and then drove it to another Versace store to return," recommended @lukeryanhutch. However, the creator replied that super glue might work, but he can't return it to another store.

Some even suggested rather dubious measures to recoup the funds. "Sell it online for shipment only then when they get it and say “oh hey it’s broken” be like sorry it must’ve broke in the mail," wrote @ifhy.xoxo. The creator admitted that it may work, but he wasn't willing to do that.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @iambrokenglass

"I would've asked for a discount because it was broken," claimed @sunshinewhiskey13. However, the creator replied that it wasn't an option as well. Some were mad at Versace as well. "This happened in a Versace store or reseller? If this happened in a Versace corporate store shame on them for charging you. If it’s a small business reseller then charging you is understandable," wrote @hidename417. The creator clarified that it wasn't a Versace brand store but an authorized seller store.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @sjhndz24

Some even questioned the legality of the charge. "They legally can't force you to pay for it. If went in & intentionally caused damage, they can call the police & file reports & you will in the end pay. But accidents/unintentional they cannot," claimed user @areyouserious1234567.

This may be true, as according to an Express Legal Funding report, experts say to charge or detain customers, stores need to prove that the damage was intentionally caused or the customer was made aware that the "The Pottery Barn" rule was in effect.

