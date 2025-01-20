Woman who ordered from Shein finds a tracker in her new overalls — now she's warning others

Fast fashion is taking over the market in times of e-commerce thanks to affordable prices and trending designs. But the cheap and trendy offerings from brands like Shein and Temu also come with their own risks regarding quality, although it hasn't stopped young consumers from turning to them amidst rising costs. One woman recently discovered a major security hazard beyond concerns about product quality that has been an issue with Shein. The TikTok creator named Riya (@bandanabixch14), who bought some overalls from Shein, found an airbag-like device stitched into the clothes, which made her panic and call the police.

Representative image showing the Shein logo on a phone (Image source: appshunter.io on Unsplash)

In the viral TikTok, the creator showed how she found the tracker in her new overalls. She added that when she checked the back of the denim piece, she noticed something was concealed in the fabric. She pressed the object, and to her shock, it made a beeping sound. "I'm so scared right now," she said before pressing the back panel again, which prompted the sound to go off. "Ya'll hear that?" she asked.

Screenshots showing Riya revealing the location of the tag (Image source: TikTok/@bandanabixch14)

She then got a knife to dig deeper and after showing the tags to confirm that the clothes were from Shein, she went on to tear into the back to get the device out. After cutting the overalls open, she found a white circular item with the branding of Chipolo. The object was embedded inside the overalls, concealing its existence.

As per reports, Chipolo is a brand that produces Bluetooth trackers, which are typically used to track or safeguard personal belongings. As per the company's official website, the devices are similar to Apple's AirTags.

Screenshots showing the creator cutting out the tracking device (Image source: TikTok/@bandanabixch14)

"What y'all missed was the panic attack and the police report but I've had these for a little while now and I had no idea bro," Riya wrote in the caption referring to the horror she suffered. "I feel so violated," she added.

Viewers were equally horrified as they too shopped from the popular store. "NOW TELL ME WHY I was standing in my kitchen last night, no one’s home and I heard that SAME sound. I have some Halloween shein items sitting in here from a party last wknd. I'm about to tear this house DOWN," @creationsbyshania shared.

Screenshot of a comment expressing concern (Image source: TikTok/@xxlucifersdaughterx)

Meanwhile, many suggested the creator contact the authorities and sue. "not chipolo 😳😳 girl call the police and sue," @elly.bellyyy wrote.

Days later, the TikToker shared a follow-up on the incident. In the second video, she shared that the primary purpose of her sharing the first video was to spread awareness amongst her viewers. She shared that it was by sheer coincidence that she found the device as she has a habit of reaching to the back to fix her hair.

Thus, she wanted everyone else to be safe, especially when buying clothes from Shein. She then went on to share that she did file a complaint with the police who had launched an investigation. She showed her a picture of the report as well.

"I also forgot to mention that I’m the only one who had access to my clothes! My man did not do this😭🙏🏾," she explained in the comments.

