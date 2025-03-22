ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' fans are all complaining about the same thing players keep doing with Drew Carey

On the show's unofficial Reddit forum, fans complained that the show lacks strict rules for players.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey after being picked up and danced around. (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey after being picked up and danced around. (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Contestants on "The Price is Right" are naturally excited and they even go overboard as they hug and pick up the host Drew Carey. Although he doesn't mind them getting too close for comfort, sometimes, contestants even end up tackling him to the ground and almost hurting him for the sake of their joy. Carey has endured some rough treatment from excited winners, and now fans are worried about the well-being of the aging host. They took to Reddit to complain that while the show has some rules, it is not doing enough for Carey's safety.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on
Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

Fans took to social media after noticing that some contestants nearly "mauled" the host after getting on the stage. On Reddit, a fan, @Tough_Arm_2454 asked, “Before the show tapes, do they announce to the audience, if you make it on stage, do NOT hug, maul, pick up, get rough with Drew? Some of these contestants are too rough. They could accidentally hurt Drew."

No touchy
byu/Tough_Arm_2454 inThePriceIsRight

 

Turns out, the Redditor is right about the rough treatment that Carey has been enduring on the show. In one such instance, a contestant who won the bidding round ran over to the stage and enthusiastically hugged the host. She then ended up nearly knocking Carey over the stage as he fell on the decorative lights around the border.

 

In another bizarre incident, a player got too excited and picked up Drew on his shoulders. The player named Christopher, at first seemed to lose control as he won the "Contestant's Row." He ran over to the stage, picked up Carey, spun him with quite some force and as he attempted to put the host down, he ended up dropping him flat on the floor.

 

To Carey's credit, he didn't get mad and lay on the ground smiling at the incident. Luckily Carey was not hurt as he got back up to carry on with the show. While Christopher the show's announcer George Gray did not let him go without a jab. "Christopher, do you promise not to pick him up if I say this?” he said before revealing the prize for the contestant. There was one more instance where a young man picked up Carey and spun him viciously after winning a game. 

Screenshots showing Carey kneeling with the contestant before being picked up (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswag92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing Carey kneeling with the contestant before being picked up  (image source: YouTube | Triniswag92 Beastmode)

Thus, several fans chimed in on Reddit discussion to demand more from the show's producers. Answering the original user's question, one user @maryjomcd wrote, "Evidently they don't because some of the women are all over him. One almost pushed him over and the woman today was crawling all over him." 

Comment
byu/Tough_Arm_2454 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

Many explained that Carey wasn't a young host anymore and he must be in pain after some of these incidents. "Yeah, Drew isn't exactly a spring chicken anymore. I realize contestants are pumped up, but please don't damage the host... or the models either," @4Brtndr1 wrote. 

Comment
byu/Tough_Arm_2454 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

Meanwhile, some explained that while the show has some rules, they don't do enough to restrict the players."If I remember right from when I went to a taping, they do say not to do it in a pre-show video and they have a montage of people knocking Drew and the models over with hugs," @IntelligenceisKey729 claimed.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
NEWS
'Shark Tank' founder asks $2.5 million deal for his vegan meat brand — it went as expected
Fans of Shark Tank know that inflated numbers don't go down well with the judges.
12 hours ago
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
NEWS
Drew Carey had a brutal 4-word response to 'Price is Right' player after his front flip goes wrong
The contestant was jumping around even before he had started playing the game.
13 hours ago
'Price is Right' fans are all complaining about the same thing players keep doing with Drew Carey
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are all complaining about the same thing players keep doing with Drew Carey
On the show's unofficial Reddit forum, fans complained that the show lacks strict rules for players.
15 hours ago
Steve Harvey roasts 'Family Feud' contestant over her wild answer — then he saw the game board
NEWS
Steve Harvey roasts 'Family Feud' contestant over her wild answer — then he saw the game board
Harvey wasn't convinced that such an answer was appropriate, but most people in the survey felt otherwise.
16 hours ago
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
WALMART
Woman says Walmart is selling two different versions of Great Value corn — then she took a closer look
The creator flagged the warning on a version that is issued in case of pesticides.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
NEWS
Ken Jennings had a 74-game winning streak as 'Jeopardy' player — until he made one silly mistake
The answer that brought down Jennings was a shocker and people let out a collective gasp.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
NEWS
'Price is Right' models once hosted the show — while Drew Carey sweetly presented the prizes
Announcer George Gray was also following orders from the models alongside Carey.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest sheds tears after expert reveals the value of her 1959 oil painting
The guest had also conducted her own research for which she was commended by the expert.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest holds her chest after expert reveals the value of her 1963 Rolex watch
The guest was shocked to learn how much the watch could have been with the original parts.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets and noticed one major problem: "Where is the..."
The complaints against Walmart's Great Value products aren't slowing down.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sings an iconic song after wearing the suit gifted by a contestant
The host and the contestant danced away as the audience kept cheering them on.
2 days ago
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
COSTCO
Motorist discovers Costco has a car wash now and then she saw the price: "It's definitely a..."
There were many who loved it but then there were those who had complaints.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey pretended to be Arnold Schwarzenegger and fans totally loved it
Turns out Drew Carey is quite the impressionist as he nailed the "get to the choppa" line.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals the value of her 17th-century map
The guest, who bought the item from a thrift store because it was pretty, was left in shock by the appraisal.
3 days ago
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
NEWS
Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'
Making his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Carey shared a few insights from the show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in tears after expert reveals the value of her 125-year-old opal ring
The magnificent piece of jewelry from Marcus & Co. carried much more than just emotional value.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player tried to get on the show for 10 years — today, he just won $77,000 prize money
The player also brought his wife on the stage to cheer him as he played for a hefty prize.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wows Ryan Seacrest with a special skill just before winning over $63,000
He also displayed the same expertise and ease to bounce back while solving puzzles.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins big with just seconds to spare in one of the most iconic TV moments
Carey was working with the contestant all along telling him to go higher and lower.
5 days ago
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
NEWS
Former 'Price is Right' contestant reveals how much people get paid to appear on Bidders' Row
The round features four players bidding for items on the stage; however, not all of them get picked to enter the final games.
5 days ago