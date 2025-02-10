Walmart shopper says mirrors in stores are making young girls struggle with body image: "Why make the..."

She was at first happy with the affirmations on the mirror.

Ever since social media became a platform to share pictures and videos with millions of followers, young people growing more conscious about their appearance has been a major concern. Thankfully content on the internet that focuses on mental health awareness and highlights the impact of social media also helps tackle body image issues. Despite that, it's still easy for the youth to fall victim to issues such as Body Dysmorphia, which stems from unrealistic body standards. Recently, a TikToker named Jennifer Jordy (@jenniferdejordy) raised concerns over the mirrors in Walmart, that can potentially add to the problem.

Representative image of a mirror (Image source: Михаил Секацкий on Unsplash)

The creator shared the video while shopping at her local Walmart. Walking across the aisles, she shared that she came across a unique mirror that initially looked very cute to her. She then showed the mirror that had all sorts of positive affirmations written in pink on it. "I am strong, I am amazing, I am courageous," the phrases on the mirror read. While from a distance it looked like the mirror was trying to encourage little kids, the reality was far from it, according to the creator.

Screenshots showing the creator and the mirror (Image source: TikTok/@jenniferdejordy)

As soon as Jordy stepped in front of the mirror, her body looked totally out of proportion. "Are you joking? I am not that thick," the creator said referring to the weird shape her image took in the mirror.

She then went on to show the difference by standing in front of a normal mirror. In the second mirror, she looked absolutely fine but as soon as she went to the other mirror, the image got distorted. “Are we trying to cause little girls to have body dysmorphia!!” the creator exclaimed.

Screenshots showing the creator comparing the two mirrors (Image source:TikTok/@jenniferdejordy)

“I am livid at this! Why make the ‘fun house’ mirror with affirmations and then place it in the little girls section!!!” she added in the caption.

People in the comments were equally unhappy with Walmart for making the serious blunder. "To everyone who doesn’t understand why it’s not a big deal: when a little girl looks into that she will not understand it’s the mirror. Even if someone tells her. Better to have nothing at all there," @probablystoned01 explained.

The creator agreed with the viewer saying, "I agree. She’s going to look at that *slightly* enhanced body of hers and not understand that’s it not what she actually looks like.‘it’s so sad."

Screenshot of a comment (Image source: TikTok/@randomstuff_izzy)

"Yeah that’s not cool to have it should be regular," @mrsgypsyharts_dessy added.

Several others tried to come up with possible explanations for the blunder. "In places like the mental hospital they will have funhouse mirrors to help body dysmorphia idk how it works but they could have been trying to do that and it just went wrong," @therealcoricathey wrote. "it's cheaply made, almost everything made children is," @hotlocaldemon commented.

Nevertheless, the issue is concerning as body dysmorphia and eating disorders have become a big issue, troubling people, especially the youth. Walmart hasn't commented on the creator's video or on the issue.

