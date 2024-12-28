ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."

What she said was also confirmed by a class action lawsuit that the firm is yet to acknowledge.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the delivery worker talking about the Chewy boxes (Image source: TikTok/@jennifermonique036)
E-commerce has enabled consumers to order almost anything from the comfort of their couch by connecting them to sellers. While it is convenient to find products in the online marketplace, the customers don't get to verify the quality beforehand. While complaining about how heavy the boxes from retailer Chewy are, the TikTok creator Jennifer Monique aka @jennifermonique036 also added that consumers should be worried about pets as their products contain lead, a harmful chemical. 

 

Chewy is an online retailer specializing in supplies. The online platform offers a subscription service that allows customers to opt for auto-shipping of products like pet food. It encourages pet parents to opt for the convenient service by offering special discounts and offers on subscriptions. 

As Chewy is rapidly growing its customer base and posting record earning numbers, the deliveries are only getting heavier. This is what bothered Monique who has to carry the boxes to people's doorsteps.

Screenshots showing the FedEx worker complaining about the Chewy boxes (Image source: TikTok/@jennifermonique036)
"FedEx needs to go on and print Chewy on the side of its vans because that seems to be all they’re delivering nowadays," Monique said in her viral video. Viewers agreed with her observation as most said they too order pet food from the company. "I ordered 3 cat litters and they put it all in one box! 📦 I felt bad and never did it again! It was like a box of bricks!" @jwes585 commented.

Screenshot of a comment thanking FedEx (Image source: TikTok/@jennifermonique036)
Several users also thanked Monique and other delivery workers for their invaluable service. "Chewy monthly auto-ship for dog food has saved us! It arrives as soon as the previous bag runs out. We are so grateful for the delivery drivers who deliver for us!" @dobermanowner1 wrote. 

The weight of the boxes wasn't the only complaint Monique had. “It’s motherf*ckin dog food with lead in it,” Monique says in her video, as a warning wrapped up in a joke.

It turns out Monique wasn't just joking about the pets being exposed to lead in the retailer's products. A class action lawsuit filed in July this year accused Chewy of failing to warn consumers of four products that may contain cancer-causing chemicals. 

The suit filed in San Francisco County Superior Court can be viewed and verified on Law.com Radar. As per the publication, the complaint was filed by the Beverly Hills, California-based firm, Brodsky Smith, on behalf of a customer named Gabriel Espinoza. The complainant accused the company of not warning its consumers about three dangerous DEHP chemicals or lead in their dog grooming shear cases and ceramic pet food dishes.

 

The suit contends that people using the dog products are exposed to the harmful chemicals, which are known to cause cancer and other major health issues. The suit also accuses the company of wrongdoing as it did not issue appropriate warnings or labels to alert customers before using these products.

While the outcome of the case is yet to be determined, the company has not acknowledged the accusations or issued a statement regarding the class action lawsuit.

For more updates and entertaining content, follow Jennifer Monique (@jennifermonique036) on TikTok.

FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
NEWS
FedEx worker issues a warning to customers who order Chewy products: "It's dog food with..."
What she said was also confirmed by a class action lawsuit that the firm is yet to acknowledge.
