ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million

The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Former President Trump in St. Cloud, Minnesota | Cover image source: (Photo by Stephen Maturen for Getty Images)
Former President Trump in St. Cloud, Minnesota | Cover image source: (Photo by Stephen Maturen for Getty Images)

There are self-made billionaires with inspiring tales and then there are those who come from wealthy families who have their unique struggles that they overcome with financial support from their parents. One of them is former US President Donald Trump, who admitted that his journey as a real estate tycoon began with a "small loan" of $1 million from his father. Before he became the U.S. president, Trump described how hard it was for him to build a business empire from almost 'nothing,' during a TODAY town hall meeting.

Donald and Fred Trump At The 'Art Of The Deal' Book Party,1987 | Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz
Donald and Fred Trump At The 'Art Of The Deal' Book Party,1987 | Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

An Empire Built out of Nothing and a Million Dollars

Trump was answering a question from a Republican voter when he made the revelation. The voter asked, "with the exception of your family, have you ever been told no?” Trump enthusiastically answered that his "whole life" has been a 'no' and he had to fight for everything. “It has not been easy for me, it has not been easy for me. And you know I started off in Brooklyn, my father gave me a small loan of a million dollars," he said. 

 

In response to this, TODAY’s Matt Lauer said that while it may be a small loan to him, the common people are going to see it like he had it easy. Trump countered this by saying that a million dollars wasn't much compared to the business he had built. “I mean, I’ve built one of the great companies, but it’s always been, you know, you can’t do this, you can’t do that," Trump said. About a year later, the presidential candidate repeated the claim that he got a small loan in 1975, from which he built a business empire.

Fact-checking Trump's Claims

Trump’s father, Fred Trump was a self-made millionaire and a real estate mogul in Brooklyn and Queens. At the time of his death in 1999, he was worth millions of dollars. Thus, The New York Times conducted a sweeping investigation to fact-check Trump's claims. As per the report published the former president's father had actually lent him not one but about $60.7 million. That amount was equivalent to $140 million at the time when Trump made that claim, and most of it was never repaid.

Back in 2015, the Wall Street Journal had also reported that as of 1985, Trump owed his father and his businesses about $14 million from numerous loans. In 2007, Trump himself admitted that he had borrowed about $9 million from his father's estate, as per the Washington Post.

 

Trump also seems to ignore the fact that his father’s connections set him up for the real estate business. His father along with the Hyatt hotel chain jointly guaranteed a $70 million construction loan from Manufacturers Hanover Bank, for Trump, according to Wayne Barrett's 1992 book, “Trump: The Deals and the Downfall.”

Donald Trump Holding Model of Tower, 1980 | Getty Images
Donald Trump Holding Model of Tower, 1980 | Getty Images

The two parties even "assumed a 50% share of the obligation" in case Trump failed to finish the project. And, when Trump's casinos were in trouble, Fred also purchased $3.5 million in gaming chips and did not use them to help him make mortgage payments, The Washington Post reported.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
The seller had accurately estimated the rock's value but the buyer argued that he also had to sell it forward.
35 minutes ago
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
NEWS
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
4 hours ago
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
NEWS
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
21 hours ago
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
1 day ago
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
NEWS
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
There's still no record of how many such coins might still be in circulation or sitting in someone's coin collection.
1 day ago
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
NEWS
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
1 day ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
Her comments came at a time when several CEOs were slammed for insensitive comments about layoffs.
1 day ago
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
The expert who examined the helmet using an X-ray gun was bowled over by what he discovered.
1 day ago
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
NEWS
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
The World War II veteran had no family to take care of him, hence the staff stepped forward.
2 days ago
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
NEWS
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
He had no car or furniture, and his mobile home was almost empty except for a TV.
2 days ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
2 days ago
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
NEWS
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
She also specifically mentioned the types of cookies more likely to contain the lost stone.
2 days ago
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
NEWS
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
The drawing signed by the artist was auctioned off after being displayed in a museum for years.
3 days ago
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
The USDA released a 326-page document about all the products that have been recalled.
3 days ago
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
NEWS
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
The auction had previously raised eyebrows but that was before Chatila revealed his plan.
3 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
3 days ago
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
NEWS
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
The 90-year journey of the painting from Europe to a shop in California still remains a mystery.
4 days ago
Great-grandmother completes her breast cancer treatment — then wins $5 million jackpot out of nowhere
NEWS
Great-grandmother completes her breast cancer treatment — then wins $5 million jackpot out of nowhere
A random purchase on the way back home made her celebration of life even better.
4 days ago
California man was surviving on $200 a month. Then, he sold an old blanket for $1.5 million in 77 seconds
NEWS
California man was surviving on $200 a month. Then, he sold an old blanket for $1.5 million in 77 seconds
He happened to grab the blanket after his grandmother died and held on to it for seven years.
4 days ago
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
NEWS
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
He was expected to make a move after TNT lost the broadcasting rights for the NBA.
4 days ago