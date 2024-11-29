ECONOMY & WORK
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.

While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing David Schwimmer making an appearance on Shark Tank for his friend (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank)

"F.R.I.E.N.D.S" and "Shark Tank" are two of the most popular TV shows with a massive fan following in the history of American television. This is why an appearance by David Schwimmer, who played Ross on "F.R.I.E.N.D.S," on Shark Tank, was the crossover that fans were eagerly waiting for. Schwimmer was on the show to support his entrepreneur friend Samuel McClure Taylor, who created 'Long Table Pancakes', a lighter, gluten-free take on the popular dish. 

David Schwimmer speaks at the New York Comic Con 2024 (Image source: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for ReedPop)

An Epic Pitch for TV Audiences

Taylor made his way to "Shark Tank" Season 14 to present a revolutionary mix called Long Table Pancakes seeking $140,000 for 15% of the company. Even before he started the pitch, his wife Lindsey performed an elaborate acrobatic stunt by hanging from the ceiling of the set.

Screenshot showing Samuel Taylor's wife Lindsey (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)

The actor-turned-entrepreneur then shared the story of how he won Lindsey's heart with a pink cake. He shared that he was looking for a pancake recipe that would be nutrient-dense to meet his wife's needs and be light as air at the same time. During his research, he realized that there was no whole grain that would be light enough to suit the lifestyle of the love of his life. That's when he experimented with popcorn to create something unique.

Taylor created his own mix consisting of popcorn flour and sustainably sourced heirloom grains supplied by midwestern farmers. Over time, with the help of his family and friends, he expanded the business and introduced several flavors such as blue corn flour, syrups, and gluten-free options as well.

Screenshot showing the Long Table Pancake products (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)

As all the Sharks enjoyed the pancake samples shared with them, Taylor claimed that his mixes weren't just good for pancakes but waffles too. "There's one friend in particular who keeps reminding me of how great the waffles are," Taylor told the Sharks before revealing that David Schwimmer was the friend he was referring to.

Screenshot showing David Schwimmer with a waffle cart (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)

As Schwimmer walked into the tank, pushing a cart of waffles, he got a big welcoming hug from guest shark Gwyneth Paltrow, who had starred alongside him in the 1996 romantic comedy "The Pallbearer." Schwimmer explained that he loved the waffle mixes and he makes them for his kids every weekend. He further clarified that he did not have a stake in the company and was there just to support his friend.

Screenshot showing Samuel Taylor and David Schwimmer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

The Best "Non-Deal Pitch" Ever

While the Sharks loved the pancakes, the story, and the pitch, they were eager to bite into the numbers. Taylor shared that since the company's launch in 2015, it had brought in about $250,000 from sales, which seemed too low for the Sharks. Taylor explained that the product had limited reach, and it was sold in a select number of independent stores in Chicago. He further said social media wasn't his strong suit either, so he hasn't been able to get the brand out there. 

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban share his feedback (Image source: YouTube/ Sony Pictures Television)

Thus, one by one, the Sharks started dropping out as the numbers and the brand did not impress them as the pitch did. Mark Cuban commented that Taylor was perhaps too invested in his mission and he forgot to put the product at the center.

 

Sadly, all of the sharks pulled out and Long Table Pancakes had to walk out empty-handed. However, Taylor's pitch with Schwimmer's cameo remains one of the most memorable bits on the show.

