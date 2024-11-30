ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch

The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Reynolds on 'Antiques Roadshow' with Cleopatra's Egg (Cover image source: YouTube/Netflix)
Screenshot showing Reynolds on 'Antiques Roadshow' with Cleopatra's Egg (Cover image source: YouTube/Netflix)

"Antiques Roadshow" is known for showcasing items that are linked to famous personalities from history, but sometimes contemporary celebs also make their way to the show. Back in 2021, Ryan Reynolds appeared on the famous PBS show with an artifact that was valuable and relevant in pop culture as well. He brought one of the coveted Cleopatra’s Eggs, from his Netflix film, "Red Notice" to be appraised by the show's expert, Lark Mason. While the video was part of the movie's promotion, it was still interesting to find out the egg's value.

Screenshot showing Ryan Reynolds and Expert Lark Mason with the Egg (Image source: YouTube/Netflix)
Screenshot showing Ryan Reynolds and Expert Lark Mason with the Egg (Image source: YouTube/Netflix)

A Thief's Treasure

Netflix posted the video featuring Reynolds and Mason on the "Antiques Roadshow" set where the two were seated with Cleopatra's Egg placed in the middle. Reynolds was playing the character of Nolan Booth from the movie.

 

Booth introduces the egg as an antique that he borrowed from the museum without informing them. Mason then says that this would cause some regulatory problems and may impact the value of the artifact as well. The expert then delves into the details playing along with the film's plot explaining that the egg was commissioned by the Egyptian queen in the last days of her life. He says it was part of a triplet of eggs and was worth a lot of money.

Screenshot showing Lark Mason with the Egg (Image source: YouTube/ Netflix)
Screenshot showing Lark Mason with the Egg (Image source: YouTube/ Netflix)

Mason then talked about how he got the information about the egg from an FBI agent (the character played Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson) who was very muscular, handsome, and talented. "I am totally passing away here," the actor joked. Reynolds then asked the expert how much the item as rare as the egg would be worth. The expert hesitated at first but then went on to say that if Booth managed to clear all the complications tied to the egg, it would be worth at least a hundred million dollars. Like any other guest on the show, Booth's jaw dropped after hearing the valuation.

 

Real Jaw-Dropping Valuations

While the "Red Notice" episode was staged for promotion, experts on the show have genuinely stunned guests who had no idea how valuable their items were. In one of the most viral episodes, a US Army veteran was knocked off his feet after learning the true value of his Rolex bought in 1975. The guest, David brought the 1971 Paul Newman Rolex Daytona for it to be valued by an expert. The expert noted how remarkably David had preserved everything related to the watch, along with the order receipt, the final receipt, the unfilled warranty certificate, and more. 

Representative image of a Rolex Reference 6262 Daytona, circa 1969 (Image source: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Representative image of a Rolex Reference 6262 Daytona, circa 1969 (Image source: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The appraiser explained that the model was popular among collectors as it was worn by actor Paul Newman in the racing movie, "Winnings." Thus, such models were going for $150,000 to $200,00 at auctions at the time. David's model was one of the Oyster models, which was different from the one worn by the actor. However, this only raised the value of the watch as it was one of the rarer timepieces. Thus, the expert estimated that the watch would sell for up to $400,000 at an auction. Hearing this, David dramatically fell to the ground. 

 

As he recovered from the shock, the expert requested him to maintain composure as he was about to say something more astonishing. The appraiser said that with the pristine unworn condition and all the documentation, the watch would be worth between $500,000 to $700,000.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
1 hour ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
3 hours ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
4 hours ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
6 hours ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
7 hours ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
1 day ago
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
NEWS
Vanna White 'glitching' on Wheel of Fortune still remains one of the weirdest moments in show history
Users pointed out how the glitch was too obvious to be missed by the production team.
1 day ago
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
NEWS
David Schwimmer leaves 'Shark Tank' without a deal. Guess, no one told him life was gonna be this way.
While Schwimmer and his entrepreneur friend put up a great show, the Sharks weren't impressed.
1 day ago
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
NEWS
Grieving waitress was struggling at work, so a customer left her $100 and unexpected note that made her cry
The waitress narrated her story to the woman who was a psychologist helping people with PTSD.
1 day ago
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
NEWS
How much does Guillermo get paid? Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick earns a lot more than we thought
Rodriguez's salary has been a running joke among fans who compare it to Kimmel's paycheck.
1 day ago
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
NEWS
Retired teacher buys snacks for stranger short on cash, stunned to find it’s an A-list singer
The heartwarming interaction made the teacher a local celebrity.
1 day ago
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
NEWS
New York woman who hit $42 million jackpot at casino gets offered steak dinner and $2.25 instead
The New York resident took the casino to court after it denied paying her the winnings.
1 day ago
Antiques Roadshow seller stunned after her $1 item became one of the 'highest-valued' on show ever
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow seller stunned after her $1 item became one of the 'highest-valued' on show ever
The expert first thought of the textile as any other Scandinavian rug but soon found out more things about it.
2 days ago
Woman gets fined $400 for traffic violations. Then, the judge gives her money after hearing her story.
NEWS
Woman gets fined $400 for traffic violations. Then, the judge gives her money after hearing her story.
The woman had been working at a restaurant and eating one meal a day that she got for free.
2 days ago
Woman tears up after being called 'liar' on 'Shark Tank.' Then, she walked away with a $350,000 deal.
NEWS
Woman tears up after being called 'liar' on 'Shark Tank.' Then, she walked away with a $350,000 deal.
Everything was going well until the founder mentioned the size of the market that she was in.
2 days ago
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
NEWS
Former VP Mike Pence left a 'shameful' tip on $45 restaurant bill and it got people talking
The X user shared an image of the receipt from the pandemic era.
2 days ago
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
NEWS
Rental car company claims customer drove 23,000 miles in 3 days, so they gave her a $6,000 bill
As far as we know, the entire circumference of Earth is itself 24,901 miles.
2 days ago
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
NEWS
A fireman died before his product made it to 'Shark Tank'. His kids brought it to life with $100,000 deal.
The three siblings also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for firefighters who faced issues like their father.
3 days ago
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
NEWS
Guy sees officer writing ticket for a parked car — how he saved a stranger from trouble is just pure genius
The creator also made follow-up videos as he contacted the owner and helped him out.
3 days ago
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
NEWS
Chicago man used lottery numbers that felt like a 'message' from his late wife. Then, he won $650,000.
The winner also picked a different game from the one he usually plays.
3 days ago