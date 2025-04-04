ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try

She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
PUBLISHED 13 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshots showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Getting to the Bonus Round on “Wheel of Fortune” is a big deal for several contestants, but winning big money in that round must feel extra special. In a recent episode of the show, a contestant had made it to the final round and was faced with what seemed to be a difficult puzzle. However, she got the answer right on her first attempt. The contestant was not expecting this at all, and her expression after winning was priceless.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Nora, who had her husband on stage supporting her. “I love you so much, baby. Good job. Bring it home,” he said. It was then time for the puzzle, and the contestant had chosen the person category. As per usual, she was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E. After these were revealed, the puzzle read, “_RE____S ______NT.” She then had to choose three consonants and one vowel.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." 9Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Nora chose the letters P, C, M, and A. There were good guesses as the puzzle now opened up a bit more to read, “PRE____S _CC_PANT.” Although many of the letters were revealed, it was still tough. The show has seen contestants fluff the simplest of puzzles in this round and history could have repeated itself. Nora wasn’t all that confident but she took a chance and said, “Previous occupant.”

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“Congratulations,” said host Ryan Seacrest immediately afterward, as it was the correct answer. The contestant’s jaw dropped as she could not believe that she had gotten it right on her very first try. “We’re quite sure that was right, and we’re adding this,” the host added as he revealed that Nora had won an additional $40,000. That got her total winnings from the episode up to a whopping $67,912. It was an incredible moment.

 

While some contestants get lucky and are able to solve the tough puzzles in a matter of seconds, the same cannot be said for others who sometimes fail to get even the simplest ones right. That’s what happened in a different episode, which also aired recently and left fans stunned. The contestant was a man named Stephen, and he too had made it to the Bonus Round. He had chosen the Phrases category for his puzzle.

As per usual, the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E were given, after which the three-word puzzle read, “_N __R ___.” Stephen was then asked to choose three consonants and one vowel, and he chose the letters C, M, G, and O. After these were revealed, the puzzle read, “ON O_R ___.” It seemed simple, and many people thought that the contestant would get it right.

 

“On our zip, on our pair, on our own,” he said. Unfortunately, neither of those was correct. The right answer was ‘on our way.’ The contestant could have won an extra $40,000, but it was just not meant to be. Maybe if he had a little more time, he could have gotten it right, but we’ll never know.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
11 hours ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
12 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
13 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
16 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
Fans were shocked to see how the player couldn't solve one of the easiest puzzles in the show's history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
The company, Scholly, entered the Shark Tank Hall of Fame as it gave a 60x return years later.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
NEWS
'Family Feud' player hides her face in shame after giving an answer that made no sense at all
The host was baffled by the goof up that the contestant made between two words.
3 days ago
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
NEWS
Drew Carey makes brutal joke about the ‘dull’ prize for ‘Price is Right’ contestant: "The most..."
Carey showed that he has got the weapon of sarcasm, and he isn't afraid to use it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was in disbelief after contestant's 'worst answer ever' on marriage
Whatever the host was expecting, it was far away from what the contestant said on national TV.
3 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
NEWS
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest's response is too pure after expert revealed the value of his 1915 pot
The guest was surprised to learn more about the item he had actually found on the street for free.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey tells 'Family Feud' player 'that's the best answer I've ever heard' in wild TV moment
After going through everything on the board, the player left Harvey in hysterics with his answer.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's jaw drops after expert revealed the value of her floor lamp
As it so turned out, the weird-looking floor lamp was a piece from a very famous studio.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey seemed genuinely scared to look at the survey answers about him
Most contestants were consistently getting the answers wrong, and Harvey was worried about what was next.
5 days ago