ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'

The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
A customer walking past TV section at Costco| Image Source: (Getty Images Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Staff)
A customer walking past TV section at Costco| Image Source: (Getty Images Photo Credit: Spencer Platt / Staff)

In an age of convenience ushered in by e-commerce platforms, easy return policies are a major feature that consumers look out for. As it competes with online marketplaces, brick-and-mortar retail store chain Costco’s generous return policy has become the basis for several viral stories over the years, delivering something bizarre every single time. In a viral Reddit post, a user (@estaack) posted that someone walked into Costco with a 22-year-old TV to return it. The post on the forum r/Costco left Redditors baffled who couldn’t believe it could be done.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Diego González
Representative Image of an old television | Unsplash | Photo by Diego González

Can you return a TV bought in 2002 at Costco?

The viral post showed a person carrying an old TV, that appears to be a vintage on the iconic orange Costco flat cart in a store in Pennsylvania. The original poster thought that it was a prank initially but when they found out that it was real, they were impressed. According to DailyMail UK, the model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.

I just watched someone return a TV — it was purchased in 2002
byu/estaack inCostco

 

In the comments, one user (@Caterpillar89) exclaimed that it was crazy to return a 22-year-old TV. To this, the original poster of the photo said that the customer could have realized that after 20 years it just didn’t fit their space.

"This is WILD. 22 years later who just decides to roll in and return a TV?" wrote one user. Another added: "You have to be an absolutely psychotic human being to do this."

To this, another user (@Garjin) replied that the customer did get the money back. However, this hasn’t been verified.

Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco
Reddit comments about the 22 year old return policy for TV | Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco

Sharing a similar ridiculous account, another user (@UrsulaStoleMyVoice) said that they had once come across a customer who was trying to return a set of plates that were purchased in 1999. The reason for the return? “One of the plates broke”, the user wrote.

Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco
A comment about Costco customer returning dishes | Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco

In this case, the user who posted the photo told Daily Mail that they weren’t sure if the return was completed but they sure overheard the associates suggesting that the purchase was made in 2002. “I just saw the associates processing. Their response was 'falls within guidelines' along with a large shrug,” the user also wrote in one of the replies.

Image Source: TikTok | r/Costco
A comment about the Costco return policy | Image Source: TikTok | r/Costco

Costco’s return policies allow several items to be returned anytime after the purchase. This was seen in another viral case where a woman returned a 2-and-a-half-year-old used couch just because they didn’t like it anymore.

@xojacckss Replying to @Lola🌙 i hopw this helpa you guys but Costco really is the best :)) #costcoreturns #costco ♬ original sound - JackieNguyen

 

TikTok creator and Costco shopper Jackie Nguyen shared a TikTok video of her return experience where she said she was given a full refund of the original price on her card. However, Costo’s current policy says that electronics items need to be returned within a 90-day window. However, this wasn’t the case before. In a story published by the LA Times, it was reported that Costco had a different policy which had an infinite return window even for electronics as well until 2007. The story titled "Costco halts liberal electronics return policy" said that the retail chain had been losing 'tens of millions of dollars' a year on returned consumer electronics, thus, it was changing the return policy for those items.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
3 hours ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
9 hours ago
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
13 hours ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
1 day ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
1 day ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
1 day ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
2 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
3 days ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
3 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
3 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
3 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
4 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
4 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
4 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
5 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
5 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
5 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
5 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
5 days ago