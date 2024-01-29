How Global Scrutiny Is Impacting ByteDance's International Expansion

ByteDance, the Chinese company renowned for short videos, might be worth more than people think, considering how quickly it's growing both in China and internationally. With a lot of potential for growth in its online shopping business, ByteDance is set to make big strides. It's expanding globally, and this could lead to higher profits, making it as valuable as big tech companies like Tencent and Meta.

Chinese technology company ByteDance Ltd.'s office | Photo by Emmanuel Wong | Getty Images

In 2023, ByteDance achieved sales exceeding $110 billion, experiencing a remarkable 30% revenue growth. The company's strategic move to repurchase its shares at $160 each in December, valuing the company at approximately $268 billion, reflects its robust financial standing. To contextualize, Meta witnessed a 7.5% growth, with an overall valuation of $948 billion in 2023.

In the same period, Tencent reached $88 billion in revenue, up from $82 billion in 2022, with a total value of $340 billion. Given the global success of Douyin and TikTok, ByteDance's future valuation might surpass even industry giants like Tencent and Meta.

Douyin's e-commerce sector continues to expand rapidly, with the total value of goods sold witnessing a 50% increase in the last quarter of 2023, totaling around 650 billion yuan. The platform is strategically diversifying its product range, with approximately 10,000 businesses currently invited to sell on the platform. Food and daily necessities emerged as the fastest-growing categories in 2023, marking a shift from its initial focus on clothing and beauty products.

Drawing inspiration from successful e-commerce platforms like Vipshop, Pinduoduo, and Taobao, Douyin incorporates strategies such as value shopping, live competitions, and enticing buyers with competitive prices. Despite the bulk of ByteDance's revenue originating from China, TikTok is thriving in various countries globally. Douyin is actively working on supporting businesses by reducing costs, including lowering commissions, shifting focus from top sellers, regulating fees, and assisting businesses interested in live broadcasting. Despite higher advertising costs, the platform faces limited migration to competitors like Taobao.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew | Photo by Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

By adapting to local preferences, TikTok, under ByteDance's leadership, has achieved global popularity. Recognizing the potential for international sales in 2020, CEO Zhang Yiming leveraged TikTok's recommendation algorithm to effectively engage users and convert it into a successful business model, particularly in Southeast Asia.

The platform's expansion into connecting user attention directly to products is gaining traction, with more sellers, especially in markets like Indonesia, joining TikTok. In a world dominated by giants like Amazon and Facebook, TikTok positions itself as a major player in the short video industry, boasting a growing user base and revenue potential.

TikTok | Photo by Matt Cardy | Getty Images

ByteDance faces substantial hurdles in its transition to becoming a global giant. Governments worldwide, such as in the United States, India, and European nations, scrutinize TikTok, a ByteDance subsidiary, raising concerns about data privacy and its ties to China. Furthermore, geopolitical tensions, particularly between China and the U.S., have significant repercussions on ByteDance's operations and strategic initiatives. Despite these challenges, unless unforeseen issues arise, ByteDance is on the path to becoming one of the largest premier global tech corporations.

