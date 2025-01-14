Former IHOP worker issues scary warning for diners against eating there: "They only make..."

IHOP is a go to place for many who crave pancake in America and many turned up to defend it.

America's most popular pancake place, The International House of Pancakes (IHOP) has gained cult status among consumers and stands out among fast-food chains. But the go-to destination for pancake lovers is not immune to the concerns about its quality, which many feel has taken a hit with the expansion beyond borders. While the brand has successfully maintained popularity, a former employee of the franchise recently shared a series of images showing how bad things are behind the scenes.

Representative image of a pancake served at a restaurant (Image source: Phil Hearing | Unsplash)

In a video shared on TikTok, the worker known as @openn_eyess_world urged people to stop eating at IHOP. The creator who claimed to have worked at six different IHOP locations, alleged that the restaurant chain does not care for quality or hygiene. In a series of images, and clips, the user showed different areas where the restaurant overlooks health hazards. The user showed how moldy spoons are used to make the pancake batter and how the batter sits on the counter for hours, without a lid or supervision.

Screenshots showing the alleged condition of pancake batter at IHOP (Image source: TikTok/@openn_eyess_world)

The clip further showed images of ingredients like bananas that aren't fit for consumption. The user claimed that the bananas used in the pancakes are always turning black and the workers are told to use them anyway as the customers won't notice it once they're cooked in the pancake. The user further showed that it's the same with the lettuce and avacado.

Screenshots showing the alleged condition of fruits and vegetables at IHOP (Image source:TikTok/@openn_eyess_world)

The user further claimed that while IHOP says that they make their batter fresh every day, it's not the case. The restaurant makes fresh batter only after the first batch is consumed and sometimes the batter sits in the fridge for days. The clip suggests that bacon and sausages are made fresh in the morning but they sit in the open all day.

Screenshot showing the images of pancake batter and sausages (Image source: TikTok/@openn_eyess_world)

In the end, the former worker shows images of mold in the freezers and super dark oil in the fryers of the restaurant. While the images are concerning, nothing has been verified yet. However, viewers in the comments had already made up their minds. "This is why I hate eating at restaurants bc you just never know how your food is really being prepared 😭," @madeline_spamzzz commented.

Screenshot of a comment asking about regulatory checks (Image source: TikTok/@moreno6969niggballz)

Some viewers suggested that IHOP isn't the only one at fault. "This is every restaurant I’ve ever worked at, only real issue is the mold," @sinsoftheflessh added.

While the allegations are serious, a large section of the viewers believed them to be false. Several other workers of IHOP suggested that such cases must be isolated and are uncommon if true. "I’m a GM at a IHOP location and I don’t know where you’ve been going but my store doesn’t look like that! My F.S.E. was a 98! Highest in the company!" @melissahendricks0 clarified.

Screenshot of a comment refuting the allegations (Image source: TikTok/@noitsnotkeira)

"I think that’s your store bc when i worked at ihop the chefs always cleaned everything, busboys too. we also had side work like clean the jars, spoons everything before our shift ended," @69horre claimed.

"I work there the only part of this that's true is the pancake battery sitting but it only ever lasts like 2-3 hours," @ajenkai suggested.

For more updates on the situation, follow @openn_eyess_world on TikTok.