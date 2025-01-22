Avid reader issues warning to those who buy second-hand books: "I'm scared to open..."

The BookTok creator warned everyone of a problem that has troubled readers for a long time.

The term bookworm is used to identify people who enjoy reading and go through books within days, but there's also an actual insect that literally devours and destroys books. This is what avid reader and BookTok creator Izzy (@pickme.chooseme.readwme on TikTok) discovered the hard way after not taking precautions before placing some used books on her shelf. The creator issued a warning to all her followers urging them to thoroughly check and treat any used books that they buy.

Izzy started her video by clarifying that “this is not a drill," and went on to urge the viewers to freeze any used books before placing them on the shelf. "Don’t be like me," she said. She then added that she ignored the same advice from her friends who warned her about possible pest infestation that used books can cause. However, Izzy didn't listen to that and suffered the consequences. “And now guess what? I have bookworms," the creator said with regret.

She added that she found three bookworms in three different books and she had to check all of her books and freeze them. She further explained that she was scared to open another book fearing she might discover more pets. “I wanna cry. I am scared to open another book,” she exclaimed before saying, “Freeze your books," one last time.

Viewers in the comments were terrified by Izzy's experience and it seems like many of them, like the creator, had no idea about bookworms or pest infestation. "You can't be scaring people this early in the morning but thanks for the info though," @audiobookgirly89 wrote.

Some shared similar stories of losing books to pests. "bookworms are VERY REAL I found out the hardest way & lost so many. I didn't know you could freeze them. Its always good to KEEP SILICA PACKS IN BOOKSHELVES. Works for me," @2022perspective suggested.

Meanwhile, others continued to deny the existence of bookworms. "We had a library at home with over 300 books or so for over 15 years and no book worms no nothing ever. What are you talking about," @dosh211 added.

As per online forums and reports, yes, used books do carry the risk of a pest infestation. According to BedBugBBQ, and American Pest used books can potentially carry a wide array of pests like bookworms, booklice, and even bed bugs. As per the website, it’s easy to get bed bugs in a used bookstore as sellers who have a bed bug problem at home, could transfer them to a store. These bugs can then multiply in the store and ride along with the buyers of the infested books.

Apart from freezing the books, there are more precautions that readers can take. As per the website, paperback books are the better option as they have less space between the pages or the cover than hardbacks.

Furthermore, checking the books by flipping through the pages and flashing light at the seam is always a good idea. However, book lice, smaller than worms or bed bugs, are hard to spot with the naked eye.

