STIC is live: Drivers begin earning with ads on cars, founder Adam Cohen celebrates Dodgers World Series win

The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn extra income with each mile.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Stic founder Adam Cohen with his mentor Alexander Spellane in New York (Cover image source: David Krieger/Shutterstock/WN-Agency)
Stic founder Adam Cohen with his mentor Alexander Spellane in New York (Cover image source: David Krieger/Shutterstock/WN-Agency)

The revolutionary new ad-tech startup STIC has officially been launched, enabling everyday drivers to turn their vehicles into rolling billboards and earn an extra income with each mile. Created by 21-year-old entrepreneur, Adam Cohen, STIC offers drivers an easy, profitable way to partner with select brands simply by placing removable branded stickers on their cars. Early users are already cashing in on the opportunity by tracking miles through the STIC app, which offers rates as high as 14 cents per every mile driven, making this one of the simplest ways to earn money on the go.

David Krieger/Shutterstock/WN-Agency
Stics founder Adam Cohen is a 21-year-old entrepreneur (Image source: David Krieger/Shutterstock/WN-Agency)

The young founder, who was inspired to launch STIC after identifying potential in the growing gig economy, was spotted celebrating the startup's success and the recent Los Angeles Dodgers victory at the World Series, where they clinched the championship. The LA Dodgers win was a fitting celebration for Cohen, an LA native, who has been riding high on STIC’s early success.

WN-Agency
Image of a car with a Stic sticker on it (Image source: WN-Agency)

Since its launch, STIC has created waves in the ad tech and gig economy spaces by offering brands a new, hyper-localized advertising channel while empowering drivers to earn through their regular routines. “STIC isn’t just about advertising; it’s about reimagining how people interact with brands,” Cohen said. “With STIC, we’ve found a way for drivers to gain from something they’re doing every day.”

Cohen has also been seen in New York with one of his mentors, Alexander Spellane, who is known for his entrepreneurial insights and guidance in scaling young businesses. Their collaboration has bolstered STIC’s market entry, with strategic insights helping Cohen navigate the complexities of the ad tech landscape.

Operational in California, with plans to expand into New York and Las Vegas soon, STIC has already gathered hundreds of sign-ups. With its advanced tracking technology and targeted ad placements, STIC offers drivers and brands a unique and promising way to interact with and reach local audiences in real-time. For more information on how to join, visit drivestic.com.

