ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it

One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO
Representational image showing a departmental store counter (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for Procter & Gamble | Brian Killian)
Representational image showing a departmental store counter (Cover Image Source: Getty Images for Procter & Gamble | Brian Killian)

Million-dollar bills aren't real and have only been printed as a joke, but sometimes people try to push their luck and end up in a soup. Two women in Tennessee were reported to police after one of them offered a $1 million bill to pay for items at the Dollar General in Maryville, Tenn, according to The Daily Times. The crime was reported by an employee of the discount store in Marysville who caught the two women trying to use the counterfeit bill to purchase gift cards. 

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded around 10:00 a.m. and spoke with one of the suspects Amanda McCormick, who claimed that she “received the one million dollar bill in the mail from a church, but could not provide the church information,” according to a report accessed by The Smoking Gun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Koron
Representational image of a dollar bill (Image Source: Getty Images | Koron)

The other woman involved in the incident told investigators that she had no idea McCormick had the bill and was only riding along. The women were released without charges but were warned against returning to Dollar General.

The largest bill that was ever printed for public circulation in the US was a $10,000 note, according to the Federal Reserve. Despite that, stories like these are not unheard of. Back in March, police arrested a man and a woman who tried to use $100 bills at businesses in eastern Calhoun County. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple reports of counterfeit currencies being offered in the same area. Two of the initial incidents occurred in Albion and Marshall Township, where the duo from Kalamazoo attempted to use the counterfeit money to pay for items but fled before deputies arrived, police said.

 

Later police were able to identify a vehicle that they were using to flee and tracked it down to a business in Emmett Township, where the pair was attempting to use fake bills again. When the deputies searched the vehicle, they found more counterfeit money, cocaine, and other drugs. The suspects, a 31-year-old man, and a 19-year-old woman, were taken to the Calhoun County jail.

Image Source: Getty Images | Waldemarus
Representational image of a fake dollar bill (Image Source: Getty Images | Waldemarus)

According to Scrofano Law, both Federal and state laws have penalties for the crime of counterfeiting money. Under federal counterfeiting law, an individual convicted of creating, possessing, or using fake money may face a 20-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine. Penalties vary significantly by state and the state typically imposes higher penalties for making or altering currency than it does for possession offenses. The penalties for state misdemeanor offenses are typically one year in jail plus fines. However, the sentence depends on the severity of the offense.

In case you suspect that you have received a counterfeit the United States Secret Service recommends that you do not return it right away. It further recommends that you contact your local police department or United States Secret Service field office. Authorities also advise people to limit the handling of the note and place it in a protective covering such as an envelope.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
6 minutes ago
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
11 hours ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
12 hours ago
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
NEWS
‘Price Is Right’ fans think they’ve found a loophole to win the show's hardest game: “You need to...”
Some users felt that the game involved too much luck and wanted the producers to change things.
13 hours ago
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
1 day ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
2 days ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
2 days ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
2 days ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
2 days ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
3 days ago
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
NEWS
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
Vintage Rolex watches have been known to be part of some of the most memorable moments on the show.
3 days ago
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
Before the toilet paper, Kirkland's coconut water has also been called out for contamination.
4 days ago
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
NEWS
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
The rising costs of living are making customers think twice before being generous with tips.
4 days ago